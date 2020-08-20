Whoops, Have To Change Back Our 'Days Without Sarah Palin Calling Kamala Harris A Whore' Calendar To Zero
Just a week or so ago, Sarah Palin took to Instagram to graciously offer Kamala Harris a few bits of advice, woman-to-woman, on running for the vice presidency. It was the kind of thing that would warm your heart if you were the kind of person who watched a lot of "West Wing" and "Scandal" and thought, "That's definitely what real life is like! Politicians are all equally good and bad, regardless of party affiliation!"
But it did not last long! Last night, Palin appeared on Tucker Carlson's program for bitter racists, whereupon she insinuated that Harris was the kind of prostitution whore she herself would never be.
"Looking back," Carlson asked her, "is there anything you could have done to get the kind of coverage that Kamala Harris is getting now? Like you care about equality deep within your soul, that you're a rockstar, a celebrity, you're the Dalai Lama reincarnated. Could you have done anything to get that kind of coverage?"
It would be super weird if anyone suggested that Sarah Palin — or any Republican — cared about equality deep in their soul, because obviously they do not and if they did, they wouldn't be Republicans. It would also be super weird (and controversial!) if anyone suggested that either Palin or Harris were the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, as the Dalai Lama is not yet dead and when he does die it's gonna be a whole thing where the Chinese government kidnaps whichever child is actually supposed to be the Dalai Lama and then names their own. Or at least that is what they did with the Panchen Lama.
Palin, for the record, was often called a rockstar and a celebrity to the Right. The media definitely recognized how very in love conservatives were with her, and mentioned it often.
But I digress! Palin's response was to say that she could not possibly have done that, as it would have required "prostituting" herself.
"I would not have prostituted myself in terms of changing any of my positions in order to garner better press," she explained, going on about how very important the Second Amendment is to her and how she never would have been able to support confiscating all of the guns as the Democratic Party wants to do. Which, you know, is not actually a thing anyone has suggested doing. Palin said that she would not have "compromised my convictions," as if this is something Harris had done. Can she name one thing Harris felt very importantly about and then changed? I certainly can't! Like, I really, really can't. If she's talking about criticizing Biden in the debates for having opposed busing, that's kind of a stretch. As she's said, "it was a debate."
The idea that Democrats automatically get loved on by the press is absolutely absurd. It depends very much on what kind of Democrat one is, just as it depends very much on what kind of Republican one is. The news media spent years practically licking Paul Ryan's face while talking about how he was "such a numbers guy," and very rarely had anything negative to say about Palin's running mate, John McCain. Up until she started supporting Donald Trump, they were also very much in love with Nikki Haley. All anyone really has to do to get that good press is to be polite, good-looking and well-spoken — and occasionally go against their own party, which gives off the appearance of "reasonableness." That's it. That is what they like from everyone, regardless of party affiliation. The liberal version of Sarah Palin wouldn't get any love either.
In Palin's defense (sort of), she suggested that changing her positions to things that would have been palatable to the news media would have meant prostituting herself, not that Kamala Harris did that. After all, it's hardly as if Harris opposed gun control and then suddenly decided to support it in order to make the news media like her.
That is not to say that Palin does not know what she's doing there. She absolutely does. Throwing the word "prostitute" around, in regards to a female candidate, is not nothing. The rightwing line on Harris right now, the thing they are pushing, is that she "slept her way to the top" because she dated Willie Brown, the (very powerful!) former mayor of San Francisco and speaker of the California Assembly, and he appointed her to a couple boards, after they had dated. This is of course ridiculous, and if there were any such thing as sleeping one's way to the top to begin with, women would have a lot more power than we currently wield. It's not a thing. At best, one could sleep their way to the middle — and that, even, is a little doubtful.
