Loser Trump Crawling Up Walls And Chewing The Furniture, It's Pretty Great

And now, a message from the former president of the GREATEST COUNTRY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD:
Nobody had ever heard of some of these people that worked for me in D.C. All of a sudden, the Fake News starts calling them. Some of them—by no means all—feel emboldened, brave, and for the first time in their lives, they feel like "something special," not the losers that they are—and they talk, talk, talk!
Many say I am the greatest star-maker of all time. But some of the stars I produced are actually made of garbage.
Hahahahahahahaha that loser is fucking crawling up the walls and chewing on the furniture, he is so miserable and apoplectic about all the people he used to work with who are now speaking out about what a loser Hitler wannabe sack of shit he is. He's dying.
Some people say I am the greatest star-maker machinery stoker in the history of time, but these people are not stardust, they are not golden, NO GARDEN! NO GARDEN! YOU ARE THE GARDEN!
(Apologies to Joni Mitchell, sweet Jesus.)
He's real fuckin' upset about everything Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley told Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker for their book, about how Trump reminded him of Hitler, and how Milley did his damnedest to make sure President LoserPants would not be able to seize control of the CIA, FBI, or military to mount a coup to preserve his grasp on power.
This is another statement from this very same day, from the former president of BESTEST COUNTRY EVER BALD EAGLE TEAR OH BEAUTIFUL FOR SPACIOUS SKIES AND THE HOME OF THE BRAVE!
It's a long one — former President Straitjacket has LOTS TO SAY.
Despite massive Voter Fraud and Irregularities during the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, that we are now seeing play out in very big and important States
Blah blah dumb fascist Big Lie, we get it, Stupid Hitler, please move on.
I never threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government. So ridiculous!
No one actually said he said he was going to do a coup. They were worried he was going to do it.
Sorry to inform you, but an Election is my form of "coup,"
Hahahahahahaha paging Freud.
and if I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley.
I don't do coups, but if I did, and I'm not saying that I do, but Mark Milley wouldn't be invited to my coup!
He got his job only because the world's most overrated general, James Mattis, could not stand him, had no respect for him, and would not recommend him. To me the fact that Mattis didn't like him, just like Obama didn't like him and actually fired Milley, was a good thing, not a bad thing. I often act counter to people's advice who I don't respect.
What a way to say out loud that you're a petty, ignorant man-child with no motivations beyond trying to get back at people who are better than you. Also: THIS IS WHO WAS RUNNING OUR COUNTRY AND HOW.
In any event, I lost respect for Milley when we walked together to St. John's Church (which was still smoldering from a Radical Left fire set the day before), side by side, a walk that has now been proven to be totally appropriate—and the following day Milley choked like a dog in front of the Fake News when they told him they thought he should not have been walking with the President, which turned out to be incorrect. He apologized profusely, making it a big story, instead of saying I am proud to walk with and protect the President of the United States. Had he said that, it would have all been over, no big deal, but I saw at that moment he had no courage or skill, certainly not the type of person I would be talking "coup" with.
Mark Milley's too UGLY to talk coups with, not his type.
I'm not into coups!
BUT IF HE WERE!
In fact, around the same time Milley, in a conversation, was an advocate of changing all of the names of our Military Forts and Bases.
All of them? Guess we had no idea how close we came to presidents landing and taking off from Critical Race Theory AFB.
I realized then, also, he was a much different person than I had hoped. I said to him, "spend more time thinking about China and Russia, and less time on being politically correct."
But never during my Administration did Milley display what he is showing now. He was not "woke." Actually, I don't believe he ever was, but the way I look at Milley, he's just a better politician than a general, trying to curry favor with the Radical Left and the absolute crazy people espousing a philosophy which will destroy our Country!
You feel better now, pooky? Wanna tweet about it? Oh wait you can't. Wanna push the red button on your Big Important Person desk to get a Diet Coke to drown out all your sorrows? Oh wait you can't. Wanna have immunity from prosecution in the state of New York?
Oh wait. You can't.
These have been messages from the former president of the country with the largest economy in the world, the planet's sole superpower.
Hoo boy.
