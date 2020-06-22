Happy Father's Day, Here's Trump Trade Idiot Peter Navarro!
There are normal ways to celebrate Father's Day: Buy Dad a tie or some tools or a nice steak dinner, for instance. The Sunday shows, however, decided to have some lying Trump administration motherfuckers (and one appeaser) come by to sell their usual brand of bullshit.
For instance, Trump trade adviser and assclown Peter Navarro. Here is a brief recap of Navarro's "credentials":
Navarro appeared on CNN's "State Of The Union" with Jake Tapper, where Tapper asked him about Trump's failed Tulsa rally. Specifically one key moment: Trump "joking" about slowing down COVID-19 testing to help him politically.
Jake Tapper pushes back on White House adviser's coronavirus claim www.youtube.com
NAVARRO: You know that was tongue in cheek. Come on now. Come on now. That was tongue in cheek, please.
TAPPER: I don't know that it was -- I don't know that it was tongue in cheek at all.
NAVARRO: I know it was tongue in cheek. That's news for you, tongue in cheek.
TAPPER: He has said similar things for months.
NAVARRO: OK?
TAPPER: But he has said similar things for months, that he's... Go ahead.
NAVARRO: We've got over 30 million people unemployed, and we have seen over 100,000 people die because of the China Wuhan virus. Let's talk about some serious issues, Jake. I don't -- I don't want to go there. I think there are some really important things. I will break a little news for you, if you want. Can I...
TAPPER: I think testing is a very serious issue. I'm not the one making jokes about it. You're the one that said the president was being...
NAVARRO: Come on. It was a light moment, OK?
TAPPER: … the president was being tongue in cheek.
I mean who among us hasn't joked about continuing to fail at a pandemic response that has killed thousands of Americans? Let he who has not sacrificed the population for political gain cast the first stone, we guess.
But Navarro was not done putting his tongue on Trump's cheek on national TV. Navarro tried to change the subject to shit on Old Walrus-Stache John Bolton, but Tapper was not gonna let the lame excuse about testing slide.
TAPPER: I want to get to Bolton in a second. But I still want to talk about the pandemic for a second. Fine, you think it's tongue in cheek.
NAVARRO: Sure. That was a light moment for him.
TAPPER: I'm saying, 120,000, almost, Americans are dead.
NAVARRO: That was a light moment him in a rally.
TAPPER: Well, I'm not...
NAVARRO: OK?
TAPPER: I'm not sure that -- I'm not sure that a deadly pandemic, where almost 120,000 Americans -- are really a good subject for a light moment.
Tapper then asked Navarro about CDC guidelines the Trump administration routinely ignores. Navarro answered dismissively only to be hammered by Tapper:
NAVARRO: Jake, you know this is not my lane. […]
TAPPER: So, you say it's not your lane, sir.
NAVARRO: It's not my lane. It's not my lane. I can wax eloquent on all sorts of questions.
TAPPER: But you wrote a memo.
NAVARRO: No -- sure. Go ahead.
TAPPER: Well, you wrote a memo on February 23 warning the administration -- and I give you credit for this -- warning the administration to take this more seriously.
This example right here is why even when one of Trump's stooges says or does the right thing, the media and Dems should not overpraise. Navarro is a hack who once wrote a memo, in a moment of clarity, about the seriousness of the pandemic, but he will burn down any credibility (however slight) at the altar of the Narcissist-In-Chief.
More evidence of that was Navarro's hate for China manifesting later in the intereview:
NAVARRO: We're a lot more prepared under this president than we were when China foisted this on us to begin with. And let's not forget that, Jake. China created this pandemic. They hid the virus. They created that virus. And they sent over hundreds of thousands of Chinese citizens here to spread that around and around the world.
This was such a baffling accusatory statement without proof, Tapper actually had to have Navarro clarify it. Navarro then merely broke out his thesaurus to find a similar phrase:
TAPPER: I just want to ask about something you said. Did you say China created this virus? Did I hear you wrong?
NAVARRO: You did not hear me wrong. That -- that virus was a product of the Chinese Communist Party. And until we get some information about what happened in those labs, or what happened in that wet market, we know that that virus was spawned in China. That is what I mean, spawned in China.
TAPPER: But you think it was purposely -- purposefully, purposefully created?
NAVARRO: In fact -- yes, that's an open question.
After a little pushback, Navarro went full "mask off" xenophobe about his hate for China
NAVARRO: Guilty until proven innocent, in my judgment. Well, that's an open question. I did not say that. Roll the tape back. What I said was that virus came out of China. The Chinese Communist Party is responsible for it. And, as far as I'm concerned, it...
TAPPER: Well, you said they created it, right?
NAVARRO: Well, spawned. Let us say spawned. And it's an open question as to how that -- how that happened, OK? But in terms of the code of justice, I'm a Napoleonic code of justice for the Chinese Communist Party [sic]. They are guilty until proven innocent. […] They spawned the virus in China. They did it for two months, and they killed over 100,000 Americans.
Because why blame the failure on the idiot who wants to "slow testing" or couldn't respond properly to a pandemic like most other countries when instead we can blame someone else???
We'll conclude with a bit on South Carolina GOP Senator Tim Scott on ABC's "This Week." We devoted a full post to Scott this morning, but I wanted to point out two moments.
First:
If only Tim Scott would have had a moment, as a senator, during said impeachment to vote for Bolton to testify. Oh right, he did and chose not to.
Lastly, this specific policy proposal:
A "Defund The Police" by any other name still means the same thing! But it's not first or last time the GOP will oppose a policy they agree with just because liberals proposed it.
Have a Week!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like you! Click below to fund us!
Pop Culture observer & Comics fan. Amateur Movie Reviewer. Political Freelance Writer @wonkette. Marine, Husband & Dad. Opinions are mine only.