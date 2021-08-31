Rep. Madison Cawthorn 'Actively Working On' Repeat Of January 6
Once upon a time, a long long time ago, or the first week of February of this year, Georgia GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn told talk show host Carlos Watson that although he didn't regret speaking at the Stop the Steal rally, he completely condemned the actions of those who invaded the Capitol on January 6.
Specifically, he told Watson, "Obviously, I think what happened on Jan. 6 was despicable. I thought it was conducted by weak-minded men and women who are unable to check their worst impulses and had very little self-control. Completely condemn it."
Since then, he has clearly changed his mind about what happened that day. Speaking to a Macon County GOP meeting this weekend, Cawthorn called those "weak-minded men and women" who had been arrested for their participation in the insurrection "political hostages" and "political prisoners," assuring voters that his office was actively working on getting them out.
At Macon County GOP event yesterday, Madison Cawthorn called January 6 rioters “political hostages,” and spoke of t… https://t.co/sWPA0gsiCA— Aaron Fritschner (@Aaron Fritschner)1630340859.0
He then claimed that there were 536 of these "political prisoners" currently imprisoned, and not only imprisoned, but in solitary confinement 23 out of 24 hours a day, having their religious freedom suppressed.
The vast majority of Capitol rioters, however, have been released on their own recognizance. Some of those who have been incarcerated were initially put in restrictive housing for their own safety (which Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Dick Durbin criticized at the time), and two have been in actual solitary confinement. While that is terrible and solitary confinement should not be a thing, it's pretty far from 536.
There's truly no reason to lie about this, because 90 percent of Democrats support restricting the use of solitary confinement and 40 percent support abolishing it altogether. If Cawthorn wants to "actively work" on getting people out of solitary confinement, the people he'd need to convince are in his own damn party. Whoops!
While Cawthorn would absolutely be sending each and every one of these prisoners a cake with a file baked into it, he simply could not locate any of them.
The main problem is, we don't actually know where all the political prisoners are, and so if we were able to actually go and try and bust them out [never actually finishes sentence, because he can absolutely find out where they are]. Let me tell you, the reason why they've taken these political prisoners is because they're trying to make an example, cause they don't want to see the mass protests going on in Washington.
There are, for the record, mass protests happening in Washington literally all of the time.
It was at this point that someone in the audience asked, "When are you going to call us to Washington again?" Cawthorn responded, "We are actively working on that one."
You heard it straight from Madison Cawthorn, folks, and it's on tape — if another group of extremists tries to invade the Capitol building, it's because his office was actively working on it.
