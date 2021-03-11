MAGA Rioter Wants To Be Tried In Texas Because DC Is Prejudiced Against Racists
Jenny Cudd — the Texas florist who bragged about having helped to break down Nancy Pelosi's door during the Capitol riots, and whom a judge allowed to go on a Mexican vacation while out on bail — is now asking to have her trial moved from Washington DC to Texas. Why? Because people in Washington DC will think she's racist and want to punish her for that by sending her to jail, even if she isn't guilty of the things she was videotaped doing. According to her lawyers, people who would serve on her jury would be motivated to find her guilty because of "cancel culture." Just like Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head, who are both currently serving life sentences at the Oh My God That Is Not A Thing Institute.
The motion states that Ms. Cudd cannot get a fair trial in Washington DC because 94 percent of the residents voted against Donald Trump, and the media and "Democrat" politicians have been referring to the events of January 6 as an "insurrection" and to participants as "white supremacists." According to the motion, the law of cancel culture states that Democrats believe that all Trump supporters are white supremacists and that white supremacists should have their lives ruined and their jobs taken away.
The response in modern Democrat culture to "white supremacists" has been uniform: termination from employment, public shaming, and "getting canceled," a colloquial term denoting social pariah status. There is a social expectation of punishment for anyone accused of being a "white supremacist." In Washington D.C., people have been readily "canceled" for being politically conservative and for their public support of Donald Trump.
For example, Cleta Mitchell resigned from her D.C. law firm, Foley & Lardner, after "a massive pressure campaign in the last several days mounted by leftist groups against me, my law firm and clients," due to Ms. Mitchell's association with President Trump. Many individuals who attended the Trump rally at the Capitol on January 6, regardless of entry into the Capitol, have been "canceled" and fired just due to their association with the incident.
"Cancel culture" and fear of not adequately responding to "white supremacy" is so extensive in today's society that a man was fired after his employer interpreted a knuckle crack to be a "white supremacy" hand gesture. The mere accusation of "white supremacy" or "racism" is sufficient in modern society to "hang the witch," akin to the 1600's accusatory hysteria in Salem.
Cleta Mitchell has been a conservative activist for decades, and her law firm was well aware of this. The "association with President Trump" that led to her resigning from her law firm was her participation in a phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump asked him to alter the election results to make it so he could win Georgia. So, not so much "cancel culture" as "it's a bad look for lawyers to be out there trying to break the law, generally speaking."
Actions have consequences. If you make your employer look bad in a way that could cause them to lose money, you run the risk of getting fired. That's capitalism and the free market for ya! It does not appear to be the case that the man who lost his job for making the "OK" sign actually meant to do a white power gesture, but it's very telling that the only time conservatives care that someone has lost their job is if it has to do with sexism or racism. They wouldn't bat an eyelash if someone were fired simply for cracking their knuckles — because they love at-will employment — but they are bothered if the person was fired because the knuckle cracking was perceived to be a white power symbol. That is telling.
It seems relatively clear, from the motion, that Cudd and her lawyers' understanding of these concepts comes almost exclusively from Tucker Carlson and the rest of the Fox News gang.
A modern-day liberal D.C. jury that is readily swayed by the socio-political concept of "social justice" will be prejudiced against rendering a not guilty verdict for a defendant who actively supported a President that has been politically deemed "racist," especially against a defendant who they believe has "white privilege." Democrats believe that, "in a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be antiracist." How would being actively "anti-racist" translate on a D.C. jury overseeing the case of a Capitol "insurrectionist" with "white privilege" who supports a "racist President"? A Washington D.C. Democrat venire is greatly prejudiced and socio-ethically compelled to "cancel" such a defendant by finding her guilty in the name of "social justice." As stated previously, this case is political, through and through.
I really don't know where to begin with that. Sure doesn't seem as though we're sending people to prison en masse for being racist, though.
The grand irony here, however, is that people who might be "readily swayed by the socio-political concept of 'social justice'" are probably also opposed to excessive sentencing and possibly even the entire prison system. On just one of the charges, "obstructing a Congressional proceeding," Cudd is looking at up to 20 years in prison. That's the felony charge — she's also being charged with four misdemeanors.
Speaking as someone who is "readily swayed by the socio-political concept of 'social justice'," and also knows what that term means (unlike Cudd's lawyers, apparently) I would also likely be "readily swayed" by the fact that I don't think anyone, no matter how repugnant they are, should be be serving that much time in prison, especially if they did not personally kill anyone. Meanwhile, someone who agrees with Cudd politically is probably not all that concerned about excessive sentencing and the prison industrial complex in general — especially in Texas! Like ... the average prison sentence in Texas has increased by 35 percent since 2005. Texas should be the last place anyone should want to be doing any criminal justice system tourism.
But hey! If that's what she really wants, then she should give it a go, see how that works out for her.
