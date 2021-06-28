Manhattan DA Notifies Trump Lawyers 'F*ck Around' Season Is Over, Time To Find Out
It's put up or shut up time for the Trump Organization, as Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. tightens the vise-grip on the family jewels. The Washington Post reports that today is the day for the company to pony up an explanation as to why it shouldn't be indicted for decades of alleged hinky fuckery in its books.
Hmmmmm, let's think hard on that one.
Nope, drawing a blank!
As a reminder, Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James are investigating the Trump family and its eponymous company for various crimes, including:
- Burying the Stormy Daniels payoff in its books as a business expense;
- Playing fast and loose with asset valuations in general and specifically as pertains to a property in upstate New York, which the Trump Organization valued at somewhere between $20 million and $291 million, and for which it took a $21.5 million conservation easement after keeping the historic mansion (i.e. the most valuable bit) for itself;
- Failure to claim $102 million in loan forgiveness as income when a lender agreed to wipe out all but $48 million of a $150 million debt in 2012; and
- Stiffing Uncle Sam by giving its employees untaxed perks, like apartments and cars, in lieu of salary.
People familiar with the probe confirmed to The Washington Post that prosecutors were looking at charging the Trump Organization as an entity, as well as Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, following Weisselberg's refusal to assist in the investigation.
[Trump's personal attorney Ron] Fischetti, who took part in the Thursday meeting, said Friday that prosecutors are going forward with a case against the company because Weisselberg wasn't "cooperating and saying what they want him to say" with respect to whether Trump had personal knowledge about his CFO's alleged use of cars, apartments and other compensation that prosecutors think may not have been reported properly to tax authorities, according to people with knowledge of the case.
Meanwhile, Trump used his defunct stupid Twitter knock-off blog to whine about meanie Democrats doing WITCH HUNTS to him.
"It began the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, and it's never stopped," he howled last month.
Which is true, as far as it goes. If Trump hadn't run for president, he'd probably have gotten away with whatever illegal bullshit he was up to — although he likely wouldn't have paid Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about his mushroom peener, obviating the need to reimburse Michael Cohen via a series of payments for "legal retainer."
But the fact that they're out to get you doesn't mean you're innocent, and if Trump didn't want people to look into his business dealings, then he could have just stayed home in Trump Tower. But he didn't. He came down that ridiculous gold escalator and invited the world to shine the klieg lights on every aspect of his sordid, pathetic life. And although he was able to use the power of the presidency to fend off investigations for four years, that part is over now.
You pay your money, you take your chances. And chances are, someone in Trumpland is about to get indicted, which could cause a major headache for the company by sparking a call for immediate repayment by lenders and/or making it impossible to book new business or loans.
It's about bloody time! Tick tock, motherfuckers.
[WaPo]
Follow Liz Dye on Twitter!
Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty. And if you're ordering from Amazon, use this link, because reasons.
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.