Manhattan DA Really REALLY **REALLY** Wants To 'Ask Allen Weisselberg' About Trump's Dirty Moneys!
When we last left the Manhattan DA's investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, investigators were reportedly zeroing in on longtime Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg, AKA the guy who probably knows where alllllll the bodies are buried. They apparently were asking questions about Weisselberg's kids, Barry and Jack, both of whom work either in or somewhere near the family business. (Barry is the longtime property manager for the cash-only Trump Organization-run Wollman ice skating rink and carousel in Central Park. Jack works for one of Trump's big lenders.)
Now it seems they're zeroing in even further, because they really really really would like him to just cooperate with their investigation and flip on his boss. The New York Times reports that state prosecutors working for Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance's office have now subpoenaed Allen Weisselberg's financial records. His personal financial records.
State prosecutors in Manhattan investigating former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization have subpoenaed the personal bank records of the company's chief financial officer and are questioning gifts he and his family received from Mr. Trump, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Did we mention they REALLY REALLY REALLY want him to cooperate? He reportedly did help out the Southern District of New York investigation, until Bill Barr killed it. But it sounds like maybe they're having a hard time. Weisselberg's former daughter-in-law Jennifer Weisselberg told Jane Mayer recently that "[h]is whole worth is 'Does Donald like me today?' It's his whole life, his core being. He's obsessed. He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife." She added, "For Donald, it's a business. But for Allen it's a love affair."
Investigators have also been speaking to Jennifer Weisselberg, Barry's ex-wife, and if the stories she told Jane Mayer are any indication, we think she's talkin'. If you'll remember, that same Mayer piece had the charming story of when Jennifer Weisselberg first met Donald Trump, when the family was sitting shiva at Allen's house, and Trump proceeded to show people pictures of naked ladies on his yacht and then hit on Jennifer.
But as we've discussed many times in the past, if you want to get to Trump, Allen Weisselberg is probably the guy you want flipping. When Michael Cohen testified for Congress, we are pretty sure his most common statement was "Ask Allen Weisselberg" or something along those lines. The Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal payments? Ask Allen Weisselberg. "I've spoken to Allen Weisselberg about how to set the whole thing up," Michael Cohen said to Donald Trump on tape about the porn peener payoff to Karen McDougal. Did Trump submit false financial statements to Deutsche Bank when he was trying to get financing to buy the Buffalo Bills? Ask Allen Weisselberg.
Literally anything else hinky with the financials at the Trump Organization, which happens to be a pretty good explanation of what Cy Vance is investigating? Ask Allen Weisselberg.
So it sounds like they are trying to maneuver themselves into a position where they can very easily Ask Allen Weisselberg! Asking questions about his kids, talking to his former daughter-in-law, and now subpoenaing his own personal financial information.
As for other goings-on in Cy Vance's investigation, the Times reports they are just busy little bees!
Separately, the prosecutors are also seeking a new round of internal documents from the Trump Organization, including general ledgers from several of its more than two dozen properties that the company did not turn over last year, according to the people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details.
The ledgers offer a line-by-line breakdown of each property's financial situation, including daily receipts, checks and revenues. The prosecutors could compare those details against the information the company provided to its lenders and local tax authorities to assess whether it fraudulently misled them.
Mr. Vance's office has also subpoenaed records from several banks where Mr. Trump or his company had accounts, including JPMorgan Chase and Capital One, according to people with knowledge of subpoenas served on the banks.
Wheeeeeeee!
One of these days, we're going to get a big headline out of this investigation, and that will be a very good day indeed.
Any old day now ...
Would tomorrow work?
We are just asking.
