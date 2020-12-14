Maria Bartiromo Getting Secret Messages From Someone Who Knows Trump REALLY Won The Election
Today, the Electoral College is assembling and voting and in a couple hours, Joe Biden will officially be the President-elect of the United States. Of course, it is unlikely that even this will convince Donald Trump and his supporters that he was not re-elected President of the United States. In fact, it is entirely likely they will continue in this belief well after the inauguration and that Trump will continue to attempt to rule the country from Mar-a-Lago with a Playskool My First Presidenting kit.
On her Fox Business show today, Maria Bartiromo gave many of his supporters some hope by explaining to Alan Dershowitz that she had heard from some high-level intelligence source telling her Trump did so win the election.
Via Media Matters:
"Challenging election results, as we await today's Electoral College decision, an intel source telling me that President Trump did in fact win the election," Bartiromo said this morning, to begin a discussion block on her Fox Business show.[...]
"Following that rejection of the Texas lawsuit, the president still maintains that the race is not over," she said. "And I spoke with one source high up in the intel community, and he said this, Alan, he said, 'Trump did win. There was election fraud, but to prove it requires the FBI and the DOJ to drill down on all of the election fraud issues related to voter and ballot issues. They're not doing it because the wrong people run the place, and they didn't want Trump to win. Now they've run out the clock with the Electoral College here.'"
I had a guess about who this high level intelligence source might be, but P'lod, the president-picking alien from the Weekly World News, has made it clear he accepts Biden as the winner.
So probably it's Q.
During the segment, Alan Dershowitz went on for some time about how the Supreme Court's decision should lay to rest people's questions of who won the election. In response, Bartiromo told him about her high-level intelligence source friend, but all he seemed to want to talk about was how a bunch of mean Harvard students don't want him to speak at Harvard because he was so closely associated with the Trump administration, and how Twitter and YouTube are bad for censoring — or, rather, fact-checking — fraudulent claims about the election. America has an obligation to listen to those people, he explained.
One would think a lawyer would know that while people have a right to free speech, they do not have the right to make others listen.
I really do like, though, the tack many of the fence riders in this dispute have been taking — the theory that the number of people who believe the election was stolen gives some kind of validity to their claims. That's not really how things work. A bunch of people believing a wrong thing doesn't make that wrong thing more right. Forty percent of Americans don't trust the election results, according to a recent poll. That's true. Also, 40 percent of Americans think Native Americans don't exist anymore. Is the only solution to that a thorough investigation to find out if 10 million people in this country are imaginary, or could some people simply stand to be less stupid?
Bartiromo was not the only one to get a super special secret message from someone high up in the intelligence community. QAnon conspiracy theorist John Enlow got a message from God, who told him Trump not only won the election — he won 45 states, including New York and California. Wow!
"It was a sting operation," Enlow said. "They knew [the Democrats] had to cheat, and they knew they had to cheat a lot. They already knew they were going to cheat at least 15 percent, because that's what they did last time. What they ended up having to do is to cheat by every means known to man. They had to do the Dominion software, they had to enter into the new algorithms, they had to freeze the election, produce new ballots, pull them out of suitcases. It's the most flagrant cheating in history."
"Until we see at least 88 million votes show up for Trump and 45 states, it will not have been [legitimate]," Enlow added. "The numbers are actually greater than that. I don't know why the Lord gave me two sets of numbers, but he just says, 'You're not even seeing close to the truth unless you see at least 88 million.' He told me in a weird way: 'If you don't see at least as many votes as he has followers on Twitter'—88.6 million followers on Twitter, and that has been squelched as well. And then the states, he went through just one by one with me and was telling me who was where. And so here's the big news: California and New York both went red."
That's a good theory that "God" has there. And it would hold a lot of water, if everyone following Trump on Twitter was doing it because they liked him, lived in the United States of America and were 18 years of age or older.
It's hard to tell which of these stories is more reliable-sounding, but
if when Joe Biden ends up becoming President after all, that sure is going to be embarrassing for both God and Maria Bartiromo's imaginary intel source.
