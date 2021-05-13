Marjorie Taylor Greene Being Deranged Lunatic To Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Yes, Again.
We feel like we've written this post before. Oh yeah, it was like three weeks ago, and it was about Marjorie Taylor-Greene being a deranged lunatic to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, rage-screaming DEBATE MEEEEEEE! like a common Ben Shapiro.
Shocker of all shockers, she's still at it.
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene aggressively confronted Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday and falsely accused her of supporting "terrorists," leading the New York congresswoman's office to call on leadership to ensure that Congress remains "a safe, civil place for all Members and staff."
Reporters from the Washington Post saw it go down. Ocasio-Cortez left the House chamber and it sounds like Greene came after her like a men's rights activist responding to the word "no." She reportedly kept saying "Hey Alexandria!" like she's even entitled to call the congresswoman from New York by her first name. She shouted to ask why Ocasio-Cortez supported Black Lives Matter and the imaginary antifa monsters who live under MTG's bed. (Those were the "terrorists" she was accusing AOC of supporting.)
And surprise, she's still shouting DEBATE MEEEEEEEEEEEEE! We'd say it sounds like 'roid rage, but we wouldn't want to cast aspersions on Greene's character.
"You don't care about the American people," Greene shouted. "Why do you support terrorists and antifa?"
God, what an insufferable human being. But we guess when you're not allowed to serve on any congressional committees, you gotta find something to do. We imagine she's already pooped in all the bathrooms at the Capitol and checked under every chair for a secret dispatch from Q meant just for her. Might as well just bother a congresswoman who actually has work to do.
"She's a chicken, she doesn't want to debate the Green New Deal," she said to a small group of reporters and onlookers near the entrance to the chamber. "These members are cowards. They need to defend their legislation to the people. That's pathetic."
Bless her heart. Remember how a few weeks ago she was bragging because she had sounded out all the words in the 14-page summary of the Green New Deal and was like BRING ON THE EXAM, I'M READY? We guess she is still ready.
Ocasio-Cortez's office is about to call the fuckin' cops:
"Representative Greene tried to begin an argument with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away, Congresswoman Greene began screaming and called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer," Ocasio-Cortez spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said in a statement. "We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening. One Member has already been forced to relocate her office due to Congresswoman Greene's attacks."
As the Post notes, this lunatic behavior is just what Marjorie Taylor Greene does. She personally attacked Democratic Rep. Marie Newman's transgender daughter back in February, referring to her as Newman's "biological son" on Twitter, and putting up a poster outside her office (which is across from Newman's) saying "There are TWO genders. MALE & FEMALE. Trust the Science!"
She's been so vile to Democratic Rep. Cori Bush that Bush asked if she could switch offices to get away from that festering carbuncle of a human.
Because it's kind of his thing now, GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger decided to stick up for AOC:
While I may not agree with @AOC on issues, I’ve never seen her confront a colleague like this. The house was creat… https://t.co/K9NYJa8Ykb— Adam Kinzinger (@Adam Kinzinger) 1620910815.0
In reply to Kinzinger, Greene, like the emotionally mature person she is, rage-tweeted that Ocasio-Cortez still refuses to DEBATE MMEEEEEEEEEE!!!1!11! Also she called AOC "Sandy," because that is a thing the most useless Americans God ever created think is very funny.
Since you are short on understanding little Adam, I asked @AOC to debate me. In the chamber, to debate her destruc… https://t.co/1cKCUX4rKx— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸) 1620913865.0
In another tweet, Greene also said DEBATE ME!111111eeeEEEeeeeEeeeeEEEEEEEE!
Yes, again.
And any US Member of Congress supporting terrorists Hamas should be expelled. Any member supporting and fundraisin… https://t.co/UO3MeJgO8U— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸) 1620913482.0
Suffice to say, today was not the day Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed an original thought she hadn't already expressed yesterday, or the day before that, or the day before that, or three weeks ago.
Stay tuned for our upcoming Wonkette story "Marjorie Taylor Greene Being Fucking Lunatic To Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Episode Eleventy-Seven," which will happen next time Marjorie Taylor Greene is a complete fucking lunatic to Ocasio-Cortez. Maybe we'll put "psychopath" in the headline the time after that. Who knows, gotta shake things up!
Fuck, we might just pre-write it and fill in the blanks like a Mad Lib when the time comes.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is only funded by YOU. Keep it coming, if you are able!
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.