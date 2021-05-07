Marjorie Taylor Greene Getting In On 'LOL! Kevin McCarthy Has BOY ROOMMATE!' Action
Could the story of Tucker Carlson giggling on live TV because House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy rents a room in Frank Luntz's apartment, which means they are [giggle] ROOMMATES, get stupider? Of course it could.
Wednesday, when Tucker wasn't telling your Nana that COVID vaccines are the REAL KILLER, he invited insurgent GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on his daytime Fox Nation show, because we guess he thinks she's a star. Surprise, she did [giggle] roooooooooommmate dogwhistles with Tucker, about McCarthy and Luntz.
We're not looking for video, because fuck these people, but here's basically what happened, per Business Insider politics reporter Jake Lahut:
Tucker: Were you shocked to learn they share a toothbrush or are roommates or whatever? Greene: I was more curious… https://t.co/gvMdlJL1r2— Jake Lahut (@Jake Lahut)1620248459.0
Lahut explained that Tucker and Greene were "joking about @GOPLeader & @FrankLuntz being gay lovers." We don't know if these are exact quotes, but the gist is that Tucker asked if Greene was "shocked to learn they share a toothbrush or are roommates or whatever?" Greene said she's "more curious, like, who gets the top bunk and who gets the bottom bunk."
Remember, Tucker and Greene are doing this to humiliate Kevin McCarthy, likely to pressure him to finish the job of getting rid of Liz Cheney from House leadership, because Cheney is committing the sin of refusing to go along with Donald Trump's fascist Big Lie about the election he lost.
Greene also said during the interview that "most" members of Congress are "not qualified to be there." That's right, Marjorie Taylor Greene said that. Yes, Captain Jewish Space Lasers who got a construction company from her daddy and then changed her career to "CrossFit."
ANYWAY, the Washington Post fact-checker did some digging into McCarthy's living arrangements, and it turns out they're not weird at all — he's been friends with Luntz for 30 years, he says — except for just how large Luntz's place really is.
It's a 7,000-square-foot space — a combination of four penthouse apartments — with what appear to be homeowner's association (HOA) fees of nearly $5,000 per month.
In August and September of 2018, Luntz purchased four adjoining penthouse units in the Clara Barton building in Penn Quarter for a total of almost $4.3 million. Combined, the units totaled 6,960 square feet and had 12 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms and four half-baths. The HOA fees alone on the units are $4,976 per month, according to Redfin.com.
Oh, it's 7,000 square feet. That's enormous. We bet they're not even sharing a toothbrush, because why would you take the toothbrush back and forth between 16 bathrooms?
McCarthy says he's paying $1,500 a month for his room in there, which sounds like it's quite a good deal, though he claims he's paying fair market rate, according to his calculator. We don't know how "combined" the space is now, if it's just more like they're interconnecting or if Luntz has totally redesigned the space. Here's a link to one of the units on the Redfin site.
But whatever. That's real estate porn, if you're interested.
The point is Marjorie Taylor Greene got in on the wink-wink nudge nudge Kevin and Frank are ROOOMMMMMMATES dogwhistles with Tucker, because she's a childish, worthless asshole, and also a vile bigot.
Just like Tucker "Dan White Society" Carlson.
