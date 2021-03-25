Marjorie Taylor Greene Pals Around With Insurrectionists, Allegedly!
Failed House candidate and conservative livestreamer Anthony Aguero was caught on film inside the US Capitol during the January 6 MAGA insurrection. He's previously admitted having entered the Capitol but suggested he was taking part in a non-coup capacity, as an “independent journalist."
"We were all there. It was not Antifa and it was not BLM. It was Trump supporters that did that yesterday. I'm the first to admit it, being one myself," said Aguero in a video posted on January 7.
"I walked amongst all those people," he added, later defending entering the Capitol.
This contradicted the absurd lies from Aguero's buddy, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who grossly suggested that the insurrectionists were Antifa or Black Lives Matter protesters cosplaying as MAGA.
NEW: Videos reviewed by CNN show Anthony Aguero, a close ally and friend of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in… https://t.co/eKofEHDFIA— andrew kaczynski (@andrew kaczynski)1616600106.0
Despite his citizen journalist claims, Aguero never uploaded any of the video he took to social media. CNN's KFile reviewed publicly posted videos of the siege and confirmed visually that Aguero had entered the Capitol on January 6.
And in videos previously reported on by CNN, he can be heard chanting "heave ho" as rioters were attempting to break in on the West Side of the Capitol. In a comment, Aguero wrote "MAGA" under the video. Later, Aguero can be heard chanting "our house" among the Capitol mob on the East Side of the building.
The US Capitol is not these assholes' house.
The FBI has received more than 200,000 digital tips from the public since the insurrection. The MAGA mob can delete their iPhone video but there were others present who documented the violence and rioting. The FBI won't confirm whether Aguero is under investigation for his involvement in the siege, but it's never good news if you can't get a firm no.
In a video immediately filmed following the riot, Aguero said "a message was sent." He later described those who broke in as "patriots," and commented "#PatriotsSaveAmerica2021! Not Antifa/BLM!!!" in a since-removed comment made immediately following the ransacking of the Capitol by rioters.
Aguero and Greene know each other from her days as an activist who stalked teenage survivors of school shootings. Greene has called Aguero "amazing" and a “friend" in videos she's since deleted but CNN's KFile saved. This dumb bigot doesn't grasp the legal concept of “consciousness of guilt."
Here is a pic of Marge Greene with insurrectionist Anthony Aguero (behind her) posing in front of Nancy Pelosi’s of… https://t.co/4fcKpizpwl— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski)1614261340.0
Last month, attorney Ron Filipkowski posted the above photo of Greene with Aguero and some other MAGA faithful outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. We have to assume it's pre-siege. It's still creepy. It's not like any of those pictured admire or even respect Pelosi. It feels like a show of dominance, and you can't help but think of the entitled MAGA mob breaking into the Capitol on January 6 and shouting “our house"!
It's obvious that Majorie Taylor Greene is unfit to serve in the House or even your average Waffle House in Georgia. California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez agrees and formally introduced a resolution Friday to expel Greene.
"I take no joy in introducing this resolution, but any member who incites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled," Gomez said Friday. "I believe some of my Republican colleagues, and one in particular, wish harmed upon this legislative body. I'm not saying this for shock value. It's the conclusion I drew after a member of Congress advocated violence against our peers, the speaker and our government."
Expulsion of this committee-less nuisance requires a two-thirds vote, which won't happen because Republicans have no moral standards, but it's important to get this on the record. It's like filing a notarized document in the 1980s opposing parachute pants. People will know you were on the right side of history.
If Greene had any style, she'd have just laughed this off and maybe said “touché," but because this is Marjorie Taylor Greene we're talking about, she whined that "House Democrats have declared war on House Republican women." (She's called fellow Republican woman Liz Cheney a “fool" for criticizing Dear Leader.)
She also declared without irony: "Democrats are trying overturn the will of the People who voted for both myself and Congresswoman Miller-Meeks."
House Democrats are currently reviewing Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks's six-vote victory based on a perfectly legal appeal filed by her opponent, Democrat Rita Hart. That's very different from Greene's Kraken shenanigans.
Just a couple days after she was sworn in, Greene attempted to overturn the will of the voters in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia, whose election she said should've been decertified because of non-existent fraud. (This did not include her own election, however.) She even made a play for Michigan for equally bogus reasons.
If Greene were successfully expelled, it would be the result of an up-or-down vote as provided for in the Constitution. That's simply democracy, which Greene is incapable of recognizing.
Here's hoping the feds lean hard on Greene's bestie, Aguero, and he folds on her like cheap patio furniture.
