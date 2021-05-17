Marjorie Taylor Greene Stalking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Big Inconvenience For Meghan McCain
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who's somehow a member of Congress, obsessively stalks and harasses Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but apparently the true victim here is ... Meghan McCain. "The View" host — a relative of late Senator John McCain, we think? — shared her frustration with Greene's antics last week on Twitter.
You're behaving like an animal — harassing @AOC like this only gives democrats what they want which is to paint all of us like we're psychotic barbarians! Aside from the fact that this is just abusive and abhorrent behavior from anyone, let alone a sitting member of Congress.
You'll notice that McCain chastises Greene without actually stating her name or tagging her in the tweet, like a coward who doesn't want Greene showing up at her house. She does tag Ocasio-Cortez, who has enough annoying people clogging her feed.
McCain's comments are gross and typical of her. She claims Democrats somehow benefit when deranged people like Greene harass them in public. Ocasio-Cortez has stated repeatedly that this isn't her jam. She doesn't appreciate walking around with a proverbial target on her back. McCain can't muster any actual sympathy for Ocasio-Cortez, who Republicans from all corners of the party have demonized for political gain. Rep. Liz Cheney, while she was still the third-ranking House Republican, went after Ocasio-Cortez in 2019 when she called the previous administration's kiddie jails “concentration camps." It wasn't respectful disagreement. Republicans quickly started using her as a rhetorical punching bag.
When President Klan Robe used to incite his followers to harass Rep. Ilhan Omar, McCain also whined that this made it harder for her to criticize Omar with that unique combination of insight and civility we've come to expect from Megs.
Republicans gained seats in the House last year by smearing all Democrats, even the most conservative members, as radical socialists who'd defund the police, but McCain thinks it's SO UNFAIR if Democrats argue that extremists such as Greene are reflective of the entire Republican Party, which includes entitled co-hosts of "The View."
Maybe not every Republican is a “psychotic barbarian" like Greene, but they seem to have no problem with a "psychotic barbarians" in their caucus. Only 11 Republicans voted to remove Greene from her committee assignments because of her consistently violent rhetoric, but 139 House Republicans voted to overturn the election results. The GOP removed Liz Cheney from leadership because she wouldn't embrace the Big Lie.
The numbers don't lie, despite what President Lost Cause claims. It's within the GOP's power to punish Greene. GOP leadership doesn't and is under no real pressure from its voting base to do so. The GOP is Greene's house now.
Ocasio-Cortez said Greene is “deeply unwell and clearly needs some help," which I think is both overly generous to Greene and unfair to the mentally ill. Greene is an opportunist. She's sick, yes, but her apparent absence of morality isn't treatable. She's also not alone. Martin Luther King-quoting "good" Republican Nancy Mace, who's hardly a fan of Greene's, also tried to make her bones with the GOP primary base by targeting Ocasio-Cortez. Back in 2019, Mace attacked her for wearing suffragist white to the State of the Union. She cynically resorted to attention-seeking smears when Ocasio-Cortez admitted she feared for her life during the Capitol riot. Mace even fundraised off her lies.
Greene was a member of Congress for barely a few weeks when the New York Times reported that GOP leaders had given up trying to control her.
Ms. Greene, 46, has [...] created a dilemma for Republican leaders, who for months have been unwilling to publicly rebuke or punish her in any way for her inflammatory statements, in part for fear of alienating voters delighted by her incendiary brand of politics and conspiratorial beliefs.
The majority of Republican primary voters approve of Greene's “message," which is no different really from Mace or McCain's. However, Greene is willing to take her tacky grossness to professional wrestling levels. She might legitimately be unwell but she might also think she's Muhammad Ali making fun of Joe Frazier while he's trying to train for their fight. It's all showbiz, kid, a three-ring circus, and Greene's the breakout star.
It might embarrass McCain, but this is her party now and forever.
