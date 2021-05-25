Marjorie Taylor Greene Still Gross, This Time About Holocaust
Online shock jock Marjorie Taylor Greene, who's also an actual member of Congress, has repeatedly compared vaccine passports and mask mandates to the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany. It's gross and something decent people shouldn't do, but Greene isn't a decent person. When I was in college, someone laughed during the campus theater's screening of Schindler's List, and while I can't prove it was my fellow University of Georgia alum Greene, it wouldn't surprise me.
Greene started her day with an early-morning tweet storm where she compared businesses dropping mask requirements for fully vaccinated people to Nazis forcing Jews to wear a “gold star."
Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.
Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.
It's a twisted, false analogy: The state isn't requiring anyone, vaccinated or otherwise, to self-identify under penalty of death.
Pretty soon it will be ...
"We only hire vaccinated people, show your vax papers."
"We only admit vaccinated students, show your vax papers."
"These bathrooms are only for vaccinated people, show your vax papers."
Then.. ...scan your bar code or swipe your chip on your arm.
No, she's not joking. She's just that dumb. Schools have long required immunization records for students. Greene is also fine with excluding trans people from the bathrooms that match their gender identification.
The University of Virginia announced Monday that students who aren't fully vaccinated won't be allowed to attend in-person classes or step foot on university grounds. Greene claimed these were Gestapo tactics.
Well hate freedom media would you look at this story.
This story comes from the media, you fucking child.
It appears Nazi practices have already begun on our youth.
Show your VAX papers or no in person class for you.
This is exactly what I was saying about the gold star.
This is disgusting!
She's certainly an expert on what's disgusting.
Here's some background on the badges Jews were forced to wear:
Beginning in September 1941, the Jews were forced to wear a yellow Star of David with the word Jude printed in the center to tell what race they were and then forced to live in ghettos. The Jews had to sew the identification star on their clothes. Jews were not able to own a radio under the penalty of death. They had to stand in line to turn in their radios at a German depot. Thirty thousand Jews were killed due to not wearing their badges.
The badges were first introduced in Poland in November 1939. Jews who failed to wear them risked death by shooting. The badges were worn on their backs and on their fronts. France and Belgium stated that the yellow badges were "Another step on the road to the final solution". This policy was a part of what the Germans called the "Special Treatment". Under this policy the Jews could endure ... a propaganda campaign labeling them as the embodiment of evil and misfortune of the Germans community, the revoking of all their rights of citizenship, the confiscation of their property and businesses, their removal from jobs, schools, professions and all social and professional involvement with the rest of society.
There's footage of these atrocities, which everyone should watch so we don't forget or downplay (content warning, obviously):
The suffering of Holocaust victims means so little to Greene that she'd glibly compare their persecution to the personal inconvenience of idiots. Greene later claimed that she never compared vaccine passports or mask mandates to the Holocaust, “only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years," which is the goddamn Holocaust. I presume she thinks the Holocaust is just Dachau, but who knows what she's thinking. I don't want to wander around the dilapidated, abandoned building that's Greene's mind.
Ben Shapiro hammered Greene for her “bizarrely nutso Holocaust analogy," but he also claimed that the media was silent about how the Squad supports Hamas. The Squad doesn't support terrorists. That's a lie, even if Shapiro calls it “de facto" support. It's like saying Shapiro is “de facto" tall.
House Rep. Liz Cheney had already denounced Greene's Holocaust invocations as “evil lunacy," but as you'll recall, she's no longer GOP leadership. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, one of the GOP's many surviving spine donors, finally stepped up Tuesday and delivered a sternly worded statement, stuffed with shameless "both sides-ism."
Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.
At a time when the Jewish people face increased violence and threats, anti-Semitism is on the rise in the Democrat Party and is completely ignored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Americans must stand together to defeat anti-Semitism and any attempt to diminish the history of the Holocaust.
Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language.
Anti-Semitism is not on the rise in the Democratic Party, and Jewish Americans are still overwhelmingly Democratic voters — that's 68 percent of Jews by religion and 77 percent of Jews of no religion. Just 26 percent of Jewish Americans overall identify with the Republican Party or lean toward the GOP.
All eight Jewish members of the Senate caucus with Democrats, and all but two Jewish House members are Democrats. The GOP has used anti-Semitic tropes in attack ads featuring Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders. Anti-Semitic smears of George Soros have become almost rote among Republicans. McCarthy can go fuck himself, which he should find easy to do without a spine.
The GOP's shiny new conference chair, Elise Stefanik, responded to Greene's grotesqueness with a blistering subtweet that didn't even mention her by name.
Equating mask wearing and vaccines to the Holocaust belittles the most significant human atrocities ever committed. We must all work together to educate our fellow Americans on the unthinkable horrors of the Holocaust. #NeverAgain
Stefanik's discretion isn't the better part of anything. It's not as if Greene won't notice she was called out. She later promoted and (then deleted) a tweet from a supporter who called McCarthy a “moron" and a "feckless c**t."
Jewish conservative and major Trump fundraiser Jeff Miller wondered "WTF" was wrong with Greene (quite a lot, actually).
I think you need to pay a visit to the US Holocaust Museum. I'd be happy to arrange. Then maybe going forward you wouldn't make anymore disgusting, ignorant and offensive tweets. If I'm wrong and you're not ignorant about Holocaust ... then you are disgusting.
It'll save time if we all agree that Marjorie Taylor Greene is both ignorant and disgusting. She's incapable of humility, and no visit to the Holocaust Museum will make her less repulsive.
