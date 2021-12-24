Marry Him If He Does These Unexpected Things! Tabs, Fri., Dec. 24, 2021
Cop who reached going to jail. (CBS News)
Joan Didion on the Central Park Five. (New York Review of Books) What Joan Didion means. (Vox) Against Joan Didion. I mean damn. And I can't disagree. (Barbara Grizzutti Harrison collected at U Penn)
Pramila Jayapal =/= your nonsense! — Joan Walsh interviews her at The Nation
"Both Watters and his audience — who were whooping and hollering — are just so clearly threatened by Dr. Fauci. The frenzy of defensive rage that Dr. Fauci inspires on the right is hard to square with the man himself, a slight and mild-mannered fellow who retains a 50s-era Brooklyn accent. It's like being threatened by a puppy dog. It's like experiencing foaming rage at a child flying a kite. Dr. Fauci's main two public qualities are that he's very nice and wants to help. Who hates that?" Amanda Marcotte asks and answers at Salon!
A reminder some of our friends may need that ACTUALLY a vote for student debt relief is a vote for racial equity, ACTUALLY :) (We love you.) (Brookings)
New Jersey lege protects marriage from the trash Supreme Court. — Advocate
Whaaaat? The hospitals are full??? How could that be? (Business Insider)
An old study of happiness on Black children and certain verb forms in AAVE (Ebonics). — U Mass
I was laughing at us for being so hot for Michael Avenatti before he went directly to jail, but Liz pointed out we never would have learned a WHOLE BUNCH OF SHIT without his narcissistic (and so goddamn handsome) help. I asked her to write that up as a Wonkette Slate pitch, but as usual she flipped me the finger and ran out laughing. — Politico
Modernist gingerbread architecture! (Present and Correct)
Most of these are stupid. Husband hacks. — WTFacts
Already given Wonkette some dough? Then (from the comments!) you can send some money to what I am pretty sure should be the new Wonkette charity mascot, APOPO, training rats to save lives!
