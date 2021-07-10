Marsha Blackburn Waxes Poetic On The Horrors 'Socialism' Would Inflict On Taylor Swift
Joan Crawford and Betty Davis. Olivia De Havilland and Joan Fontaine. Elizabeth Taylor and Debbie Reynolds. Courtney Love and Kat Bjelland. Courtney Love and Madonna. Lady Gaga and Madonna. Madonna and Elton John. Biggie and Tupac. Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow. Prince and Michael Jackson. Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez. Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. Taylor Swift and ... Marsha Blackburn?
In case you are unaware, there has been a long-running feud between Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and pop music icon Taylor Swift, dating back to 2018 when Swift abandoned her whole "staying out of politics, Reba McEntire-style" thing and took to Instagram to tell people not to vote for Blackburn, on account of how terrible she is.
Notably, this was also the first time that I abandoned my own beef with Swift (she knows what she did) and took her side in a thing, whereas I had previously gone to incredible lengths to avoid doing that, including developing an affinity for Katy Perry.
The feud has been particularly awkward for Blackburn, as she represents Tennessee, a state that is very proud to call their own (even though, you know, she is from Pennsylvania) and also probably does not want to get on the wrong side of the Swifties. Because they can be a little, shall we say, intense.
But Blackburn was the one to throw the first punch this round, in an interview with Breitbart this week — claiming that Swift would be the first victim of what she thinks a "socialist government" would be.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn continues her running feud with Taylor Swift, warning her that if we have a “socialistic govt… https://t.co/HM88moHDTo— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski)1625771248.0
She explained:
When you talk about country music, and I know the left is all out now and trying to change country music and make it woke. When I'm talking to my friends who are musicians and entertainers, I say, 'If—if—we have a socialistic government, if we have Marxism, you are going to be the first ones who will be cut off because the state would have to approve your music.' And, you know, Taylor Swift came after me in my 2018 campaign. But Taylor Swift would be the first victim of that, because when you look at Marxist socialist societies, they do not allow women to dress or sing or be on stage or to entertain or the type music that she would have. They don't allow protection of private intellectual property rights.
So, first of all, there has always been "woke" country music, ma'am, or have you never heard of Ms. Bobbie Gentry? Johnny Cash famously played a show in a prison, which I would describe as a pretty "woke" thing to do. In more recent history, The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, plus many, many songs that while, perhaps not particularly political, surely had a certain class consciousness.
Second ... do I even have to explain that this is not what socialism is? I feel like I don't. Blackburn may as well have dictated her favorite chicken pot pie recipe and said "And that, my friends, is socialism!" and been just as on target as she was in that little rant. Even if we take "European-style socialism" out of the equation, it would be quite a stretch to say there are no female entertainers in Cuba, which there obviously are. I would not personally consider the USSR to have actually been either a socialist or communist nation, but they had female singers and entertainers there as well. Did they do "the type music that she has?" Probably not, because the USSR fell in 1991, when Taylor Swift was two years old.
I am sure that this is what Marsha Blackburn wants socialism to be, because boy, if it were, capitalism would look pretty good in comparison. Alas, that is not the case. And people know what socialism is now, so instead of scaring anyone, instead of scaring Taylor Swift, she just sounds very, very stupid.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse