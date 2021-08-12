Mary L. Trump Breathing More Hot Fire In Her Garbage Uncle's Direction
The first thing we notice about Mary L. Trump's barn-burner new article about her uncle, "Donald's Plot Against America," is actually the picture The New Republic chose to illustrate it. It's just not just that Trump is unattractive in it — all pictures of Trump are, by definition, unattractive. But it really captures the cartoonish quality of this clown villain still trying to destroy the entire nation to salve the wounds to his ego. His ridiculously furry, obviously bleached eyebrows provide the top borders for the noticeably lighter, more swollen area underneath his beady eyes, the area it appears the spray tan can't really cover.
It's like a really dumb demon is staring at you across the aftermath of the bee swarm scene in My Girl.
And then there are Mary L. Trump's words, and they are hardcore.
Again, the article is "Donald's Plot Against America," and in it Trump explains her uncle's second, newer Big Lie, which builds nicely upon his first Big Lie about the election he lost. The new one, crucial for him and for the GOP going forward, is that January 6 wasn't a terrorist attack, but just a peaceful protest by lovely patriots.
The phrase "the Big Lie," coined by Adolf Hitler, describes the technique of saying something so outrageously false that people will believe it simply because they think nobody would have the audacity to lie so brazenly. This has been a specialty of Donald's since, as a teenager, he had to convince his father everything he did was always the biggest, the greatest, and the best. Back then, his lies protected him from his father's wrath. The Big Lie about the election protected him from having to face the deep narcissistic wound he'd suffered after losing to Biden. In addition, it kept his base riled up—keeping them afraid of what a Biden administration planned to take away from them (or force upon them) and enraged by what he claimed had been stolen from them.
In Donald's January 6 video, the Second Big Lie was born. By telling them that they are loved and special, he transformed the violent anti-American mob into patriots who had merely been trying to save their country from the Democratic Party's treasonous attempt to steal the election from him—and therefore from them. We've seen how this has become a strategy for almost every single Republican politician as well. Despite the testimony given by D.C. police officers Daniel Hodges and Michael Fanone, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, and Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell in front of the House select committee on July 27, which was impossible for any empathetic human being to watch without feeling a visceral rage and profound sadness, this will continue to be the Republican strategy. They know that if midterm voters still remember the truth about January 6, they're in trouble. The insurrection of January 6 should have been a wake-up call. It looks, instead, to have been a dress rehearsal.
We've seen it again and again in the past few months, these vile attempts to rewrite the history of the terrorist attack that happened that day, which was caused by Donald Trump's first Big Lie. Senator Ron Johnson says he wasn't scared, in so many words, because the terrorists were white. Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia says it was a "tourist visit." Or maybe the FBI secretly did it! Or Antifa! Or the Antifa Club at the FBI! We've seen the attempts to turn dead loser traitor Ashli Babbitt into a martyr.
Regardless, Republicans can't support real investigations into what happened that day, because they know the real truth is that it was a Republican insurrection committed by Republican seditionist terrorists spurred on by Republican Party Dear Leader Donald Trump. They're scared of the Republican actions a little sunshine will reveal.
Real Americans have a responsibility to call Trump and his terrorists by their names every day, to call this Big Lie what it is.
Regarding Donald Trump's abusive cult leader relationship with his followers, Mary L. Trump comes damn close to outright calling him a murderer, especially as it pertains to his encouragement of his superfans' refusal to do the most basic things to protect themselves, their families, and others from this deadly pandemic going around:
As a politician, Donald has benefited greatly from his rabid base of supporters. He embodies their fear and gives expression to their grievance. He doesn't just give them permission to indulge in their white supremacy; he champions it. He makes them feel good about their prejudices. Following him by denying the virus or claiming immunity from it is another way for them to feel superior. It's bizarre, because in the process they are putting themselves and those they love at risk, but it is similar to the function lynching has historically served for white people. Lynchings are not only about showing the power of the aggressor but also about demonstrating the other person's weakness and total subservience. That makes sense in the context of what white supremacists and white supremacy were trying to accomplish, because, in an incurably racist society, the power so clearly belonged to the one race, and the vulnerabilities so clearly belonged to the other. The response to Covid—the denialism and disdain for science—functions the same way, but in this case, whether they acknowledge the reality and the risk or not, the denialists are victims, too. These are devout (for lack of a better word) Republicans. If the people they've voted for, at every level of government, equate mask-wearing with being liberal or claim that worrying about catching a deadly virus somehow makes you weak, you will follow their lead. Donald took it a step further. In order to demonstrate their allegiance and support, it was no longer enough for them to attend a rally. They had to do so in the middle of a deadly pandemic without social distancing or wearing a mask.
That's the part that is confounding. But it demonstrates how deeply it matters to them that they, at least in their own minds, maintain a position of superiority over those they consider less-than—particularly Black Americans and immigrants—and stay connected to a man who, through a mesmerizing dance of his followers' micro-concessions and his own micro-aggressions against them, keeps them in thrall. That their children are dying or their parents and friends are dying isn't beside the point—it is the point.
It's easy to imagine him telling rally attendees to reach under their chairs and drink the vial of free MAGA juice tape affixed thereon, isn't it?
This piece really is just hot fire:
It isn't that [Trump supporters] see things in Donald that aren't there. They identify with what is—the brazenness of his lies, his ability to commit crimes with impunity, his bottomless sense of grievance, his monumental insecurity, his bullying, and, perhaps most intriguing, the fact that he is an inveterate failure who keeps being allowed to succeed. Donald is their proxy and their representative.
They love him because they, like him, are failures. But for some reason he always fails upward. He must be Jesus.
We've only scratched the surface here. Mary L. Trump says Mitch McConnell is "the greatest traitor to this country since Robert E. Lee," adding the caveat that McConnell, unlike Lee, "has been trying to take our country down from within." She calls out Republicans, AKA "Donald's chief enablers," and says they "aren't just putting up with the worst of him," because they are him and vice versa.
Republicans counter truth with absurdity, rendering the truth inoperable. Now a party of fascists, they call Democrats socialist communist Marxists, which is effective in part because it is so nonsensical and in part because they are never asked to define the terms. They cover up their massive (and successful) efforts at voter suppression with wild claims of widespread voter fraud, which essentially doesn't exist—31 incidents in over a billion votes cast, a number so vanishingly small as to have no meaning.
Trump notes that American democracy is still in a fight for its survival, and says it's up to Democrats and the media for how they frame the words and actions of Trump and Republicans with their latest Big Lie. And she's got something to say about "institutionalist" Democratic senators like Joe Manchin and Dianne Feinstein, who will be the fucking death of us, my God.
Read it all, it's worth your time. The end.
