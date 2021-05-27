Matt Gaetz Might Run For President In 2024 If Trump's In Jail And Matt Gaetz Isn't
Oh goodness, lotta people up in here talking about "the future" when they're currently under criminal investigation!
He may be facing allegations of sex trafficking of a minor, but Rep. Matt Gaetz still has his eye on a 2024 presidential bid — as long as former President Donald Trump does not decide to run.
OK, sure.
Trump swears he's going to run, as long as he's in good health and (unspoken) as long as he's not currently serving a prison sentence in New York or Georgia or, you know, WHEREVER ELSE COMES UP.
So we'll just translate that as Matt Gaetz wants to run for president in 2024 if Trump isn't either living on top of a bedpan or in jail.
"I support Donald Trump for president. I've directly encouraged him to run and he gives me every indication he will," the Florida Republican texted The Post Wednesday. "If Trump doesn't run, I'm sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024."
If Matt Gaetz is not also currently in jail. All these asterisks!
According to the New York Post, Gaetz is just talking. He hasn't formed an exploratory committee or anything. And there's that whole thing about how his former wingman Joel Greenberg just reached a plea deal with the feds, which, considering the sheer number of crimes Greenberg was indicted for, strongly suggests the feds really would like to use Greenberg to catch a much bigger fish. At least we hope! And Matt Gaetz surely hopes not!
The Post says one of its sources told them Gaetz is thinking maybe it would be good for him to run (if he's not in jail) to help fellow Florida Man Ron DeSantis, who will surely be at the front of the pack for 2024 (if Trump isn't in jail).
"He [DeSantis] might like someone else on the debate stage who can torch his opponents and lay down ground cover for him," the source said, adding that Gaetz "clearly been vetted and smeared like a presidential candidate."
All of this sounds great. Clearly Matt Gaetz is the 2024 Republican nominee of the future, and his running mate is "Nestor." You know, unless Donald Trump happens to be a free man at that time and isn't in prison. Trump might try to run for president from prison, though. Hahahahahahahaha, is Ronna Romney McDaniel gonna have to throw the 2024 Republican convention in the yard at Rikers? She would absolutely do it and swear it was the best RNC in the history of RNCs.
OK, so assuming Matt Gaetz becomes the 2024 Republican nominee, and is not currently in prison, what would be some good campaign slogans for him? Theme songs?
Dunno why but we feel like "16 going on 1776" has a certain ring to it. Republicans do love invoking the time of America's founding fathers. Or the founding sugar daddies, as it were, ALLEGEDLY.
Come up with more rude slogans in the comments!
