Maybe Sarah Huckabee Sanders Will Actually Show For Today's Arkansas Gov. Debate
Arkansas PBS is hosting a debate among the three candidates for governor or Arkansas — Democrat Chris Jones, former White House Press Liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and some libertarian guy whose name you'll forget anyway. Sanders skipped out on an October 5 debate, but back in August she tweeted that she'd be at this one, so let's see what happens!
Here's your video feed, from Arkansas PBS: Please, no wagering.
Update: Oh look, there she is! Bet she says some insane lies. (so much for no wagering)
Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please help us keep this little mommyblog going!
Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!
Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.