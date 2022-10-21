sarah huckabee sandersarkansas governor’s racesarah huckabee sanders arkansas debatevideoyoutubechris joneslibertarianarkansaslittle rock

Maybe Sarah Huckabee Sanders Will Actually Show For Today's Arkansas Gov. Debate

2022 midterms
Doktor Zoom
October 21, 2022 10:56 AM
Arkansas PBS is hosting a debate among the three candidates for governor or Arkansas — Democrat Chris Jones, former White House Press Liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and some libertarian guy whose name you'll forget anyway. Sanders skipped out on an October 5 debate, but back in August she tweeted that she'd be at this one, so let's see what happens!

Here's your video feed, from Arkansas PBS: Please, no wagering.

Update: Oh look, there she is! Bet she says some insane lies. (so much for no wagering)


