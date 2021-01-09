Maybe Trump SHOULDN'T Have Tried To Murder Congress? Food For Thought!
Chuck and Nancy are full steam ahead on IMPEACH THE MOTHERFUCKER ALREADY, AGAIN, with a presumptive date of Monday to throw down NO INSURRECTION NO INSURRECTION YOU ARE THE INSURRECTION in the House. (Monday is when the House's next session is scheduled; to introduce articles of impeachment before then would require unanimous consent, and have you met the House Republican Caucus?)
Over in the Senate, Mitch McConnell has explained to his members that trying the House's impeachment indictments won't take place until Trump is already out of office, because of the same issue with when the session is scheduled to start (January 19) and unanimous consent. (Chuck Schumer and his New Georgia majority won't take over until Biden's term begins, when Kamala Harris becomes the tie-breaking vote.) And that? Is FINE. We will impeach that dumb bloodthirsty bitch after he's out of office, and if he's convicted, he can never hold office again. His idiot son and daughter will have to catfight over the 2024 Traitor Party nomination.
But there's someone (besides Lindsey Graham, who needs to borrow Obama's Time Machine and travel back to 1998 to learn from himself what an impeachable offense is) who thinks we should not impeach a man who just sent a horde of thousands, some armed with zip ties, some armed with arms, to the Congress to "fight," "strong," "not weak," "durrrrrr," and incidentally kill a cop by bashing him in the head with a fire extinguisher. And that man is dicks-wouldn't-melt-in-his-mouth House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Let us listen, with all due respect, to McCarthy's thoughts on NO
STEP ON SNEK MEAN TO PRES!
When I spoke to President Trump on Wednesday, I told him he had a great responsibility to intervene to quell the mob and start the healing process for our country. Over the coming weeks we will work with law enforcement to bring anyone responsible for the violence to justice. Lawlessness and extremism have no place in our way of life.
Our country is not just divided. We are deeply hurt. The task ahead for the next Congress and incoming Biden Administration couldn't be more momentous. But to deliver a better America for all, partisans of all stripes first must unite as Americans and show our country that a peaceful transfer of power has occurred. Impeaching the President with just 12 days left in his term will only divide our country more.
If you are a longtime Wonkette reader, you remember all the times Trump lost a vote to John McCain's ghost and how he'd always go, like, "we lost 50 to three! Kill the filibuster!" (Well look at that. We finally agree on something.) But in those cases he only ever counted Republican votes, because of how those are the only votes that count. The votes he lost were actually 53-47.
Kevin McCarthy thinks impeachment will "divide our country more," but the only people it will divide is Republicans.
Reuters, have the American people been polled on the issue of TRUMP GTFO?
Fifty-seven percent of Americans want Republican President Donald Trump to be immediately removed from office after he encouraged a protest this week that escalated into a deadly riot inside the U.S. Capitol, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Were most of those Democrats? Sure. Did they comprise two in 10 Republicans? They did.
Let's check in with one of those Republicans, US Senator from Alaska Lisa Murkowski.
"I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage," Murkowski, R-Alaska, said during an interview from her small Capitol office, steps away from the Senate chambers that were invaded by pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday. [...]
"I think he should leave. He said he's not going to show up. He's not going to appear at the inauguration. He hasn't been focused on what is going on with COVID. He's either been golfing or he's been inside the Oval Office fuming and throwing every single person who has been loyal and faithful to him under the bus, starting with the vice president. He doesn't want to stay there. He only wants to stay there for the title. He only wants to stay there for his ego. He needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don't think he's capable of doing a good thing," she said.
That sure sounds like a GOP vote for IMPEEEEACH, I reckon! Add in Romney, a couple others, fuck it I wouldn't put money against Mitch McConnell joining up but I am very bad at "politics," and they may not get to 17 Republicans (and Joe Manchin), but then again, maybe they will.
In conclusion, the end.
