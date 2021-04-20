Tyrant Joe Biden Never Lets America Go ANYWHERE
Well, it's official, Joe Biden is a TYRANT who NEVER lets us GO ANYWHERE in the WHOLE WORLD.
OK, we are kidding about a serious subject, like we traditionally do at Wonkette. Joe Biden is not in fact a tyrant. He just really doesn't want people to die of coronavirus, and though things are getting better in some ways in America, at least when it comes to the number of us vaccinated, we have to start considering that this damn pandemic won't be over until the whole world has gotten jabbed.
And that's why Biden's State Department just announced that it would be adding around 130 countries to its "do not travel" list, which will bring it to about 80 percent of the world. Yes, you read that right, Tyrant Joe Biden is banning you from going to WORLD. Or rather not "banning" you, but just strongly recommending that you stay away from WORLD right now.
The U.S. State Department said on Monday it will boost its "Do Not Travel" guidance to about 80% of countries worldwide, citing "unprecedented risk to travelers" from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The State Department already listed 34 out of about 200 countries as "Level 4: Do Not Travel," including places like Chad, Kosovo, Kenya, Brazil, Argentina, Haiti, Mozambique, Russia and Tanzania.
"This update will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide," the department said in a statement.
Getting to 80% would imply adding nearly 130 countries.
According to the State Department, this isn't because something majorly changed with COVID numbers in all these countries, but instead "reflects an adjustment in the State Department's Travel Advisory system to rely more on (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's) existing epidemiological assessments." You know, because the Biden administration actually listens to the CDC.
Most of the countries in question were at Level 3 before, which is "reconsider travel." Because we have an administration that listens to the CDC again, all these places are getting moved to Level 4.
So that sucks. It's not that travel had come back and now it's going away again — hell, lots of international borders remain closed — it's just that shit is right where it's been.
If you're curious where things are going well and where they aren't, the New York Times now has a global vaccination tracker that tells you. It's been reported widely lately that Israel is doing particularly well, first in the world in fact, with fully 56 percent of the country fully vaccinated. (Which is STILL not enough for herd immunity.) Seychelles is in second place with 47 percent fully vaccinated. For comparison, the US is only at 26 percent fully vaccinated.
Scrolling down the list, though, you see that it's only really a handful of countries that even have ten percent of their populations fully vaccinated. Surprise, the list is heavily weighted toward countries that are very small and/or very rich. Meanwhile even a lot of western European countries are still at only six to eight percent fully vaccinated.
So we have a long way to go. Daily rolling averages of global coronavirus cases are around 750,000 per day, which for perspective the Washington Post explains matches the highest point ever recorded in the pandemic on December 17.
And America, it appears, is the only country positioned to really lead a campaign to get the entire world vaccinated. Sorry about that, world. Then again, thank God we had that whole election thingie, where Joe Biden beat the crap out of Donald Trump. Things could be so much worse.
Back on the homefront, President Biden announced this weekend that all US American states met his deadline to open up vaccine eligibility to all over the age of 16:
"For months I've been telling Americans to get vaccinated when it's your turn. Well, it's your turn, now," Mr. Biden said Sunday on a program called "Roll Up Your Sleeves" on NBC. "It's free. It's convenient and it's the most important thing you can do to protect yourself from Covid-19."
Hooray! Of course, at the same time, we're seeing 67,000 new cases or so per day, which represents an uptick from where things were last month. One of them was Ted Nugent! That guy fucking sucks.
Here's some more shitfuck news of the "Thanks, Republicans, thanks, Tucker Carlson" variety:
About 2 in 3 Americans who haven't received the coronavirus vaccine say they're unlikely to get the shots, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll released Monday, indicating the country's mass immunization campaign could soon reach its peak.
About 44 percent of American adults aren't vaccinated, according to the poll. Among all respondents, 30 percent said they were either "not likely at all" or "not very likely" to get the injections. That proportion has remained level for more than month, polling shows, suggesting that immunizations could top out around 70 percent of the adult population.
Meanwhile, just 14 percent of unvaccinated Americans said they were likely to get the shots.
Goddammit, sheeple, get your fucking shots or we're never inviting you anywhere ever again.
We mean that.
[Reuters / New York Times / Washington Post]
