Meet Miles Taylor. Donald Trump Is VERY MAD AT MILES RIGHT NOW GRRR ARGH!
Let's see, what is Donald Trump whining about today? He whined about Michelle Obama's badass DNC speech, because of how she was mean to him. He whined about John Kasich's mediocre DNC speech, because same reason. He whined for the 50,000th time that the media gave Barack Obama a "free pass" for his response to the H1N1 swine flu epidemic. (Maybe because it was nowhere near as deadly, the Obama administration was on top of it, and only about 12,500 people died in the US, as opposed to the Trump Death Count from coronavirus, which is now over 170,000.)
And here's a new whine.
Many thousands of people work for our government. With that said, a former DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE named Miles Taylor,… https://t.co/iI55Vkw3ro— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1597753845.0
Ooh, a DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE? Which is what Trump calls all people who faithfully serve our government and then tell the truth about the malevolently incompetent crime show it's become under the Trump administration? Tell us more!
Miles Taylor worked at Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, part of that time as chief of staff. Now he's telling his story in the Washington Post.
But if you want the short version, you can watch this ad from Republican Voters Against Trump featuring Taylor:
NEW: Testimonial ad from Trump's Former DHS Chief of Staff @MilesTaylorUSA, declaring his support for Joe Biden and… https://t.co/RL44XucDuc— Republican Voters Against Trump (@Republican Voters Against Trump)1597689108.0
TAYLOR: What we saw, week in and week out, and for me after two and a half years of that administration, was terrifying. We would go in to try to talk to them about a pressing national security issue — a cyber attack, a terrorism threat. He wasn't interested in those things. To him they weren't priorities. He wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda.
Taylor says Trump told FEMA to cut off money for the California wildfires, "because he was so rageful that people in the state of California didn't support him." On the border, Trump wanted a "deliberate policy of ripping children away from their parents," to really hurt people who dared to approach our border.
Taylor says Trump wasn't worried when they told him something he wanted to do was illegal, because he thought, and Taylor says these are Trump's words, that he had "magical authorities."
Miles Taylor is not a Democrat, but he sure as hell is voting for Joe Biden. To be clear, he was a political appointee. Not some career guy who just loves America. A Republican political appointee.
The op-ed in the Washington Post is damning:
Like many Americans, I had hoped that Donald Trump, once in office, would soberly accept the burdens of the presidency — foremost among them the duty to keep America safe. But he did not rise to the challenge. Instead, the president has governed by whim, political calculation and self-interest.
Because he's incapable of rising to the challenge, just like Michelle Obama said.
Taylor says he doesn't know how Trump's fuckup incompetence affects other things, just national security, because that's what he saw. "He insisted on a near-total focus on issues that he said were central to his reelection — in particular building a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico," writes Taylor, adding his name to the chorus of witnesses who say Trump doesn't give a shit about anything unless it benefits his re-election. (And as we are all well aware, if that involves cheating or committing crimes, dismantling the post office to prevent people from having their votes counted, or even having his attorney general attack innocent Americans in the street, to help him steal reelection, he's down for it.)
Trump wanted the California-Mexico border closed in 2019, because that would be "better for him politically" than doing so in the other border states. Sometimes he's just a stupidass who sees something shiny:
Trump's indiscipline was [...] a constant source of frustration. One day in February 2019, when congressional leaders were waiting for an answer from the White House on a pending deal to avoid a second government shutdown, the president demanded a DHS phone briefing to discuss the color of the wall. He was particularly interested in the merits of using spray paint and how the steel structure should be coated. Episodes like this occurred almost weekly.
And when he wasn't obsessed with what shade of fuchsia would look best on WALL, he was back to carefully ripping babies out of their mommies' arms, and getting mad when people wouldn't immediately do what he HEREBY ORDERED. "The president was visibly furious on multiple occasions when my boss, then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, refused."
And what is the cost of having to constantly chase the whims of the petulant whining hellbaby? We're all less safe, because the people responsible for keeping us safe are taken away from their real jobs:
Top DHS officials were regularly diverted from dealing with genuine security threats by the chore of responding to these inappropriate and often absurd executive requests, at all hours of the day and night. One morning it might be a demand to shut off congressionally appropriated funds to a foreign ally that had angered him,
HA HA WHERE HAVE WE HEARD THAT ONE BEFORE?
and that evening it might be a request to sharpen the spikes atop the border wall so they'd be more damaging to human flesh ("How much would that cost us?").
You know, in case you had forgotten that the tiny-handed sociopath who passed his dementia test with flying colors is also a sadist.
Taylor concludes:
It is more than a little ironic that Trump is campaigning for a second term as a law-and-order president. His first term has been dangerously chaotic. Four more years of this are unthinkable.
Trump is right, that guy sure does sound "disgruntled," just like the other 200 million some-odd Americans who despise the air President Shithole breathes.
There are 77 days until the election. Keep fighting.
