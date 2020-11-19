Megyn Kelly Leaving New York To Seek Out Whiter Pastures
Just after the election Megyn Kelly was mocked widely on Twitter for some truly asinine tweets about "Won't somebody think of the poor Trump racists who just lost the election after spending four years being called nastyass Trump racists?" Obviously that is Wonkette's version of her tweets, but her versions weren't any better.
Earlier this week, she continued in an interview with her fellow former Fox idiot Eric Bolling, bellyaching that "When you tell 71 million Americans they're racists, bigots, homophobes, transphobes and sexists year after year, you're going to make enemies lists of anybody who supported Trump, they're not really feeling unified with you." As if we fucking care. She also seemed to be complaining that the only way to get by in America today is to be less white.
Which ... OK, Megyn Kelly!
We guess Kelly has had everybody stealing her whiteness on her mind almost exclusively this week, because she also explained on her podcast that she's pulled her sons out of New York schools, she's pulling her daughter out, and she's leaving New York, because here is why:
"After years of resisting it, we're going to leave the city," she began.
We don't even live in New York but bye.
"The schools have always been far-left, which doesn't align with my own ideology, but I didn't really care, most of my friends are liberals, it's fine. I come from a Democrat family, I'm not offended at all by the ideology, and I lean center-left on some things."
Sounds like she really loves her "Democrat family," so much that she calls it a "Democrat family," as opposed to the correct word, which is Democratic.
"But they've gone around the bend," she continued. "I mean, they have gone off the deep end."
The deep end, Megyn Kelly? What have they done?
Surprise, they offended her whiteness:
Kelly specifically cited a letter that was circulated at her sons' school within the diversity group, which Kelly said she and other white parents had joined to be "allies" and "stay attuned to what we can do."
Oh God. Megyn Kelly does not want to be an "ally." She does not want to be "attuned."
Here is the letter what offended Kelly so, if you'd like to read it. In it, Black education advocate Nahliah Webber speaks from her heart about the epidemic of police murdering Black people, making an explicit connection between "schools where White children sit and the street corners where they choke out Black life." She says "There's a George Floyd in every school where Black children learn," and likewise that "there's a killer cop sitting in every school where White children learn." She asks, "Where are the government-sponsored reports looking into how White mothers are raising culturally deprived children who think Black death is okay?" And so much more. You really should read it. It's quite good, if you're not a racist.
Well, Megyn Kelly is just really pissed about that letter.
"Which boy in my kid's school is the future killer cop? Is it my boy? Which boy is it? Because I don't happen to believe that they're in there."
Well, they come from somewhere, dumbass.
Of course, it's a shame there's no way to prevent it from being Megyn Kelly's boy or another boy, except OH WAIT, THAT'S THE ENTIRE FUCKING POINT OF NAHLIAH WEBBER'S LETTER, YOU KLAN-ADJACENT ASSHOLE.
Get the fuck out of New York, Megyn Kelly. It doesn't want you. Pretty sure it never did.
Go live on a farm in some dying hicktown where the grass is white and the baby Jesuses are white and the Santas in the mall are white and the schools don't try to "indoctrinate" your kids about killer cops, because they just call them "cops."
What the fuck ever.
