Who You Gonna Believe? Michael Flynn Or All This Video Evidence Against Him?
Doesn't the Uniform Code of Military Justice have something to say about fired, disgraced LIEUTENANT GENERALS saying things like this?
Avowed QAnon disciple and confessed felon retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn has called for a Myanmar-like military coup in America.
"It should happen," Donald Trump's former national security adviser said in an astonishing declaration at a QAnon conference Sunday.
It happened at the "For God And Country" gathering of QAnon Trump idiots at the Omni in Dallas. (No, not the Omni Total Landscape, the actual Omni.) Sidney Powell was at this event. So was Texas GOP Chair Allen West. Louie Gohmert.
As HuffPost explains for Americans who aren't currently up on their Myanmar news, its military pulled off a violent coup back in January, the same month Donald Trump was trying to get his followers to pull off a violent coup in America. They arrested the leader and other top politicians, and they've been killing hundreds and hundreds of protesters. As HuffPost notes, they've been doing this because "election fraud." Apparently QAnon types in America are really stoked about what's happening in Myanmar.
Or "Minnimar," as it were. You know how QAnon Trump idiots are about keeping up with the current news in "Minnimar."
Flynn presented his dark vision of a military coup and dictatorship in the U.S. in response to a question from the audience at the conference.
"I wanna know why what happened in Myanmar can't happen here?" an unidentified member of the audience asked Flynn, though he pronounced the nation as "Minnimar."
"No reason," Flynn responded to wild screams of approval. "It should happen."
Well then. Again, Uniform Code of Military Justice? We are just curious.
Of course there's video.
Not too surprising for a guy who was fired by Barack Obama as the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for incompetence and general batshittery; who was national security advisor for 20-some-odd days before Donald Trump reluctantly quit-fired him after he lied to Vice President Mike Pence and the feds about his back channel dealings with the Kremlin; who pleaded guilty to those crimes TWICE before hiring nutbag Sidney Powell and trying to un-plead guilty, claiming he WUZ FRAAAAAAAMED; who was pardoned by the crime-boss Trump; he descended into hell; and on the third day rose again from the ... oh wait, we got lost; and who after America's free and fair election in 2020 was grinning ear to ear about Trump invoking martial law to overthrow the election.
A patriot, this man is not. (And how did YOU spend Memorial Day weekend? Didn't advocate for the overthrow of the American government, we bet.)
More scenes from the event:
Flynn insisted that he's "not a conspiracy theorist," but then declared: "Trump won! He won! He won the popular vote, and he won the Electoral College vote." (He didn't.)
Here's video of that.
After video of Flynn's comments started going around this weekend, the denials of the thing we all saw in the video started.
As JoeMyGod reports, nutbag Sidney Powell used her own speaking time at the conference of fellow nutbags on Monday to debunk the "fake news" about the thing we all saw in the video. (No video on this one, we are guessing Joe transcribed it, but it matches excerpts reported by CNN.)
POWELL: The fake news has grossly distorted what General Flynn said yesterday in response to a question about Myanmar. There are no circumstances under which he urged the military to take any action to unseat the president.
No?
POWELL: We all know our that in our government, the military serves under our commander-in-chief and General Flynn in no way encouraged any act of violence or any military insurrection. It's very important that be clear.
For legal covering-of-ass purposes?
POWELL: The clip that has been put on Twitter and which has gone viral and has become a story in every newspaper is simply not a fair or accurate representation of the conversation.
It appears to have been a simple Q & A. What are we missing? Was the segment called "Let's Say Things We Definitely Don't Believe"?
Just FYI, but Powell wore a biker vest at the conference and also told people that Donald Trump should be merely "reinstated" as president. All very lawyerly and very sane.
And of course Flynn is now denying saying the thing we all heard him say. Here's his Telegram post about that:
TEXT: Let me be VERY CLEAR -- There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.
Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel at a conference of Patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do.
I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America).
Hahahahaha, OK. He's trying to act like this is all a matter of us being confused by the punctuation of his sentences.
In the video, he says "No reason. [...] It should happen." But Flynn says no, that's not how that statement was punctuated, what he said was "No reason it should happen here." Which could be valid except for how if you watch the full clip, what he actually said was, "No reason. I mean, it should happen here." For brevity, a lot of news outlets are eliding the "I mean" (SEE ABOVE), but apparently we need those words, so Michael Flynn can't lie about what he literally said with his seditious mouthface.
See what we are saying? How there is a big huge treason difference between "No reason it should happen here" and "No reason. I mean, it should happen here"?
Now we know what those FBI agents interviewing Flynn about his fucked up back alley talks with the Russian ambassador must've felt like, listening to this mediocre shitweasel lie to their faces.
In summary and in conclusion, Uniform Code of Military Justice? Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman's kid brother says he wouldn't mind prosecuting the case:
With these seditious remarks Comrade Flynn may have crossed the line for recall to active duty and court-martial. A… https://t.co/lMfkEiFBbS— Yevgeny (Eugene) Vindman (@Yevgeny (Eugene) Vindman)1622465394.0
