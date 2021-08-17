Might Be An Eventful White House Press Briefing Today!
First press briefing since the Afghanistan pullout debacle really got going AND National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is going to be there? Shee-it.
(Peter Doocy will of course still manage to ask only the stupidest, most useless question, and he will get made fun of.)
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ALL BY LOVELY READERS. No corporate funny business here! Click below to donate.
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.