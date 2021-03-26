Mike Flynn's Family Sues CNN For Airing Them Shouting Q Slogans Like Some Kind Of Qooks!
He's baaaaaaack! Steven Biss, libelslander lawyer to the stars, has blessed us with another BATSHIT INSANE complaint to brighten up this fine spring day.
After an unbroken string of "successes" representing such luminaries as Dan Bongino in a suit against the Daily Beast; PragerU stickin' it to YouTube for tortious cancel culturing; and Devin Nunes versus Twitter, CNN, the Washington Post, Ryan Lizza, and a cow avatar, Biss is back with another razzledazzle lawsuit against CNN on behalf of Mike Flynn's very not-crazy brother and sister-in-law. And he's bringing everyone's favorite insurance lawyer Jeremy Zenilman along for the ride, since they did such a bang-up job together when they took on CNN last time.
That's right, baby, Earthlink & Hotmail, Attorneys at Law, are back with the smackdown.
Okay, everyone take three deep breaths and we will dive into this magnificent dumpster fire together.
READY?
See, on February 5, the network aired a story by reporter Donie O'Sullivan titled "CNN Goes Inside A Gathering Of QANON Followers." And in the middle of the report, there was a one-second clip of Mike Flynn and his annoying family saying, "Where we go one, we go all."
CNN goes inside a gathering of QAnon followers. https://t.co/u7ZT0pokSo https://t.co/C7fK6SPpWb— CNN Newsroom (@CNN Newsroom)1612560043.0
It's at the 1:25 mark — blink and you'll miss it. The clip came from a video posted by Flynn himself to his now-suspended Twitter account.
CNN never named Jack and Leslie Flynn, neither in the February broadcast nor in the original story it posted online when Flynn tweeted the image out in July. Nevertheless the couple insists that they were defamed and grievously harmed by the suggestion that they might be associated with a weird cult.
"On February 4, 2021, CNN falsely accused Plaintiffs of being 'followers' and supporters of the 'dangerous', 'violent', 'racist', 'extremist', 'insurrectionist', 'domestic terrorism' movement – QAnon," they insist in an Olympic-level feat of copy pasta.
Then CNN compounded the injury when Anderson Cooper talked about QAnon on a February 26 broadcast. Cooper never mentioned the Flynns, but obviously this reopened the wound inflicted three weeks before, since that one second blip of Jack and Leslie was still top of mind for CNN viewers.
And how very dare CNN suggest that "Where we go one, we go all" is a known QAnon catchphrase?
The phrase "where we go one, we go all" was first engraved on a bell on one of President John F. Kennedy's sailboats, acknowledging the unity of mankind. In his video published on July 4, 2020, General Flynn intended to encourage people to think about being good citizens, to love country and be good patriots. The video had nothing to do with QAnon or recruiting "digital soldiers" for an apocalyptic reckoning.
LOL, nope.
This has morphed into the mistaken belief/story that this motto was on a bell on JFK's yacht. It wasn't. JFK's bell… https://t.co/6hN0aSgbM5— Chris Stein (@Chris Stein)1593985509.0
Anyway, Jack and Leslie Flynn would never have anything to do with QAnon, as you can see from this Tweet they included in their very serious lawsuit.
Why would CNN
say imply subliminally suggest such terrible things about Jack and Leslie Flynn, you are wondering?
CNN is an agent of the Democratic Party and a Democratic Party trumpet. CNN recruits, hires and promotes journalists who share its extreme ideology and political viewpoints. CNN harbors an institutional animosity, hostility, hatred, extreme bias, spite and ill-will towards the Flynn family, and, in particular, General Flynn. This animosity, bias, prejudice and desire to harm motivated CNN to publish the intentionally false statements and insinuations about Plaintiffs at issue in this case. CNN intended to inflict harm through knowing or reckless falsehoods. CNN published the false statements as part of a broad, pretextual, premeditated and ongoing disinformation campaign against General Flynn orchestrated by political operatives and agents of the Democratic National Committee ("DNC") for whom CNN acts as a surrogate and bullhorn. CNN fears General Flynn. The purpose of the national campaign is to impair or abrogate General Flynn's ability to run for political office in 2022 or 2024 or his ability to support another candidate for office.
It's so obvious!
Jack and Leslie have suffered terribly since CNN flashed their photo onscreen for one second last month, forever linking them with "a domestic violence [sic] extremist group." For instance, "Jack is afraid that he will be terminated for the first time in his life" from his job as a general manager at a seafood wholesaler. He didn't get fired, but he worries about it, you know. And Leslie has been a stay-at-home mother for 15 years.
So, if you add up all the "pain, embarrassment, humiliation, emotional suffering, injury to their reputations, lost future earnings and diminished earning capacity," that math works out to $75 million. If Jeff Zucker could just cut these good people a check, they'll be on their way, please and thank you.
Or, perhaps not. We note that New York, where the case is filed, just reformed its anti-SLAPP statute as a disincentive to just this kind of crap litigation. So the Flynns may live to regret this maneuver — and unlike Dan Bongino, they probably can't just pull the cash to pay CNN's legal fees out of the petty cash drawer.
Ah, well. Fuck around and find out, right? Now if you'll excuse us, we're going to keep refreshing Court Listener until we find out which federal judge wound up with this turd on their docket.
