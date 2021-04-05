Mike Huckabee, Go F*ck Yourself
It's not a great time for Americans of Asian descent right now. The former White House squatter and his cronies scapegoated not just China for the COVID-19 pandemic but the Chinese people themselves, many of whom also died from the coronavirus. Last year, anti-Asian hate crimes increased 150 percent in the United States. Six women of Asian descent were murdered in Atlanta last month.
So, of course, clueless racist asshat Mike Huckabee would share this repugnant shit on Twitter.
The former Arkansas governor said:
I've decided to “identify" as Chinese. Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my “values" and I'll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games. Ain't America great?
Huckabee insults Asians and transgender people in one gross tweet. The scope of his bigotry is impressive. He's claimed before that transgender people choose to identify as their preferred gender on a “whim." Here's some dehumanizing garbage from a speech he gave in 2015 to appreciative fundamentalist assholes.
HUCKABEE: Now I wish that someone told me that when I was in high school that I could have felt like a woman when it came time to take showers in PE. I'm pretty sure that I would have found my feminine side and said, "Coach, I think I'd rather shower with the girls today." You're laughing because it sounds so ridiculous doesn't it?
Although we should always laugh at Huckabee because he sounds ridiculous, that's not how transgenderism works. Trans kids don't endure discrimination and bigoted attacks from idiots so they can peek at girls in the shower. Huckabee's dumb ass also seems to think life is a breeze for Chinese people in America. The former White House occupant went around calling COVID-19 the “kung flu." Oh, and white people have a history of “identifying" as Asians in media. They did so offensively and with impunity. Huckabee probably thinks Mickey Rooney's performance in Breakfast at Tiffany's is high art.
Conservatives have an absurd victim complex where they believe they're the persecuted ones. Huckabee is upset that Coca-Cola, Delta, and Major League Baseball vocally oppose Georgia's grotesque voter suppression laws. The only fair fight to conservatives is one they win after cheating.
Whatever point Huckabee thinks he's making is obviously absurd. China isn't trying to restrict voting rights in Georgia, and Delta has no reason to object to an individual Chinese person's values. Republicans can also still buy Nike shoes and tickets to baseball games. They're the ones suggesting boycotts because major corporations and sporting organizations have taken a controversial “pro-democracy" stance.
Hey Mike Huckabee, I asked around and Coke likes me, Delta agrees with my values, I wear Nikes and my hometown Dodg… https://t.co/HKKpuUKrVU— Ted Lieu (@Ted Lieu)1617495150.0
Democratic House Rep. Ted Lieu from California responded brilliantly to Huckabee's bullshit:
Hey Mike Huckabee, I asked around and Coke likes me, Delta agrees with my values, I wear Nikes and my hometown Dodgers won the World Series. But it's not because of my ethnicity. It's because I'm not a sh*thead like you who is adding fuel to anti-Asian hate.
That's right. A sitting congressman called Mike Huckabee a shithead. He's right, you know. Huckabee wasn't just making tasteless jokes after a couple beers like a common Archie Bunker. This was deliberately crafted to feed the MAGA beast. "The Wire" creator David Simon correctly labeled Huckabee's filth as “straight racism, no chaser."
Lieu even directly called out Huckabee's daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who used to lie professionally as White House press secretary. She's now running for governor of Arkansas, which she's likely to win because the state has fallen far since the Clinton days.
Dear @SarahHuckabee: You defended the former President’s use of racist phrases like Kung Flu. Do you condone Mike H… https://t.co/XHG9KO03kC— Ted Lieu (@Ted Lieu)1617502801.0
Dear @SarahHuckabee: You defended the former President's use of racist phrases like Kung Flu. Do you condone Mike Huckabee adding fuel to anti-Asian hate? Asking on behalf of Americans everywhere who drink Coke, fly Delta, wear Nikes and watch baseball.
Sanders will probably claim she's the true victim. That's kind of her thing.
Asian Americans deserve better than Huckabee's racist standup material. Promoting hatred won't help conservatives win this battle. We will continue standing up for the right of all Americans to vote and all people, regardless of their background, to live with dignity.
