Mike Love Continues Being The Worst, Hanging Out With Trump Junior At Trophy Hunting Convention Edition!
If there is anything I have ever known with absolute certainty all my life, it is that Mike Love is the worst. He has always been the worst. There has never been a period of time when he has not been the worst.
It's not just that he's a Republican. It's not just Kokomo. It's not just that he was an absolute dick to Brian Wilson and tried to screw with the magic that was Pet Sounds because he wanted to keep doing Surfin' Safari forever, or that he tried to force Wilson back on tour when he wasn't ready, pretty much causing Wilson's drug relapse, or that he kicked him out of the band and also sued him for songwriting credit on songs where he maybe contributed one sentence, or that he wouldn't let Al Jardine tour as Al Jardine of The Beach Boys, or that he screwed up the release of Smile, or that he lies about everything all of the time and tours as "The Beach Boys" with no other original members of the band — it is all of those things put together.
It is that, in every scenario in his life where he has had a choice to be an asshole or to not be an asshole, Mike Love has chosen the path of the asshole.
And so it is with this latest development, in which he and the rest of the fugazi Beach Boys are all set to headline the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada, which will celebrate trophy hunting and feature Donald Trump Jr. as a keynote speaker.
Because Brian Wilson and Al Jardine are not trophy hunting monsters, they are asking people to sign a petition promising to boycott the Beach Boys in hopes of getting them to drop out of this engagement.
The Change.org petition, which has so far been signed by over 115,000 people, lists the following reasons for why The Safari Club is terrible and no decent person should want anything to do with them:
- The Safari Club International convention is the world's biggest wildlife killing market – a staggering 870 companies will be selling trophy hunting holidays and wildlife body parts including animal heads this year.
- The Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting predicts that US hunters will shoot an estimated 20,000 animals from protected species this year. Most trophy hunts are sold at these conventions.
- Trophies traded by American hunters in the past decade include endangered right whales, Hawksbill turtles, Bald eagles, chimpanzees, sloth bears and grey parrots.
- Previous SCI Conventions have seen companies selling 'canned lion' hunts – where tame lions are bred and shot in enclosures for low-cost trophies – as well as illegal wildlife body parts for trinkets and furniture, including benches made from elephant skin, paintings on elephant ears, a hippo skull table, and shark skin belts.
- Safari Club International has spent an astonishing $140 million since 2000 lobbying against laws to stop trophy hunting – or what it calls "protecting the freedom to hunt"...
Imagine going to this and thinking you are not a cartoon villain! Sure, we're not all saints. We all do stuff that is not so great sometimes. But for the most part, we're not going to actual conventions to celebrate the ways in which we are horrible people. We have some shame. This is a convention for people incapable of feeling shame. Which, to be fair, is a thing they have in common with Mike Love.
I mean... he drunkenly came for Paul McCartney and the rest of the Beatles, Diana Ross, Woody Guthrie, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and the Rolling Stones on stage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions in 1988. The fact that he continued appearing in public at all, never mind several episodes of television's Full House, is astounding.
Love has since responded to the criticism in a bullshit statement:
"We look forward to a night of great music in Reno and, as always, support freedom of thought and expression as a fundamental tenet of our rights as Americans."
Well isn't that rich, coming from someone who once gave $5,000 to Tipper Gore's crusade to censor pop music.
The petition also includes the following letter:
Dear Beach Boys Manager Elliott Lott,
We the undersigned pledge to stop buying or downloading all Beach Boys music, going to Beach Boys concerts, and purchasing any Beach Boys merchandise until the Beach Boys withdraw from the SCI Convention and publicly state their opposition to this sick 'sport' of killing animals for 'fun'.
We will call on the Beach Boys' record label, agent and publicists to disown the Beach Boys, and on members of the public to protest at forthcoming Beach Boys concerts, unless they do so.
Good for Brian Wilson and Al Jardine for standing up against this shit, but I feel pretty confident anyone who would listen to or buy anything from the Mike Love/Bruce Johnston "Beach Boys" is the exact kind of monster that would be super into murdering beautiful endangered animals with Donald Trump Jr. That is an entire profile right there. If the Criminal Minds gang were tracking down a MAGA troll known to love unethical hunting practices, they would probably find him at a Mike Love concert, talking about how the only good song on Pet Sounds was Sloop John B.
[Change.org | My Mom, Who Made Sure I Was Well-Informed On The Important Topic Of Mike Love Being The Worst]
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse