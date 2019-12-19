Mike Pompeo Fires Ukraine Witness Because BAWK BAWK BAWK BAWK BAWK
Walking garbage fire Mike Pompeo has outdone himself this time. Our secretary of State, a West Point graduate famed for his devotion to Christian values, just fired career public servant and Ukraine chargé d'affaires Bill Taylor to avoid a photo op. Oh, sorry, we mean that sniveling little coward dispatched his henchman Ulrich Brechbuhl to tell the acting Ukrainian ambassador to GTFO before the secretary's plane touches down so there's no danger of them getting their pictures taken together. Duty, Honor, Country indeed.
The Wall Street Journal reports:
Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor was instructed by a top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to hand over responsibilities for his post just days before Mr. Pompeo plans to visit the Ukrainian capital, according to a person familiar with the situation.
That timing countered earlier suggestions that Mr. Taylor's precise departure date was predetermined, and will allow Mr. Pompeo to avoid meeting or being photographed with an ambassador who has drawn President Trump's ire for his testimony in the congressional impeachment inquiry, according to this person and to Ukrainian officials.
Wouldn't want to provoke President Pisspants by getting snapped standing next to the guy who testified that Trump held up aid to extort the president of Ukraine to gin up dirt on Joe Biden! Better that Bill Taylor, whom Pompeo personally convinced to come out of retirement in June to take over after Marie Yovanovitch got kicked to the curb, be unceremoniously shoved out of the door after 40 years of public service.
Or perhaps Pompeo, who just got a new Twitter account devoted to the joys of rural life and appears to be heading back to Kansas for a Senate run, doesn't want to be photographed with an actual, selfless public servant. In light of Pompeo's disgraceful treatment of Yovanovitch and the rest of the career civil service employees at the State Department, the comparison to Taylor does not favor Mike Pompeo.
If by "Never Trumper" he means a guy who was recruited by Pompeo and agreed to move to Eastern Europe to work for the Trump administration, then yeah, 100 percent! And no, Trump's well-oiled
dishwasher machine hasn't bothered to nominate anyone to replace Taylor, although surely he's got some purse-designing wife of a coal baron waiting in the wings for Mitch McConnell's rubber stamp.
Under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, which the Trump administration has honored more in the breach than in the observance, Taylor could have remained at the embassy until January 8. But Mike Pompeo is due in Kyiv on January 3, so Brechbuhl "informed Mr. Taylor on Dec. 11 that Mr. Pompeo had instructed him to hand over his responsibilities in Kyiv on Jan. 1" and a Ukrainian official told the Journal that "Taylor should leave Kyiv before Pompeo comes." So much for the bullshit story they fed the Journal two days ago about a long-planned departure.
But of course it all came out in the end. Pompeo's final knife in the back of a Vietnam veteran who spent his entire adult life serving the American people wound up in the Wall Street Journal and will certainly haunt his upcoming Senate run.
He needn't have bothered anyway. Even if Taylor and Pompeo were standing together in the same room, the two couldn't be further apart.
