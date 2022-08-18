What's Mitch McConnell Saying About Taking Back The Senate Today?
You heard it right here from his mouth:
\u201cMCCONNELL in KY asked for his midterm projections: "I think there's probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different, they're statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome."\u201d— Frank Thorp V (@Frank Thorp V) 1660841489
It's a lot harder to gerrymander whole entire states to keep Black people and other Democratic-leaning constituencies from voting, we think is what we hear him saying.
But anyway, RED WAVE! RED WAAAAAAVE!
We've been laughing our asses off at loser Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is losing his race in Pennsylvania to Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman by like 12 points.
We mentioned it earlier, but Politico Playbook this morning is a full rundown of how shitty things are for Republicans in Senate races just about everywhere. Read the whole thing, but the short version is:
- Everybody hates Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania and
- Everybody hates Herschel Walker in Georgia, OBVIOUSLY, that fucking moron, and
- Everybody hates Blake Masters in Arizona, and incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is polling above 50 percent and
- JD Vance in Ohio? Hahahaha maybe not and
- Ron Johnson in Wisconsin? Young fresh-faced Democrat Mandela Barnes is up SEVEN POINTS in a new poll, and
- So on and so forth.
Read it all, but the point is that all these nominees were either chosen by Donald Trump for this race, or in the case of Johnson, they have his explicit support and they suck on his butt like it's breakfast.
And now it's August 18, 2022, two and a half months before the midterms, and Mitch McConnell is lowering expectations WAY down, like under the ground.
We shall see, but it ain't lookin' good for them.
[Playbook]
