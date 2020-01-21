Mitch McConnell Makes Turtle-Piddle All Over Trump Impeachment Trial (Liveblog, Day One!)
Good afternoon from the United States Capitol, where we Not Are! The Senate impeachment trial of Donald John Trump commences today, and we are ready for the shitshow, we guess!
In the dead of night last night, Moscow Mitch McConnell finally released his proposed Senate rules, and oh boy, we guess he's just decided he wants to do cover-ups for Trump in plain sight. In short, it's Merrick Garland all over again, and if you don't like it, or if you DO like fair trials and democracy and our American experiment, you can go fuck yourself with McConnell's spare turtle shell.
Here are some highlights of the proposed rules:
1. MAYBE they will admit the House's evidentiary record on Trump in the Senate trial, MAYBE THEY WON'T. They'll just have to vote on that. Wonder what McConnell's trying to hide.
2. Sure, the House gets 24 hours to present its case against Trump, and so do Trump's lawyers. Those 24 hours must happen over the course of only two days, and with the trial starting at 1 p.m. Eastern each day, that means Mitch McConnell would like as much of this to happen in the dead of night as possible. Wonder what McConnell's trying to hide.
3. Maybe after that they will vote on some witnesses. Maybe.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is pissed, and calls McConnell's rules a "national disgrace."
Oh hey, did you hear the Trump White House is losing a ton of sleep and pooping its pants over the possibility of John Bolton testifying, so according to the Washington Post, they are thinking maybe they will get any eventual Bolton testimony to happen -- wait for it -- in a CLASSIFIED ROOM -- and they will do that for -- wait for it -- NATIONAL SECURITY PURPOSES.
You know, because that wasn't OK when the House was doing depositions during the impeachment inquiry (to keep witnesses from coordinating their stories), but it is OK when you are trying to do cover-ups for Donald Trump.
Of course, it's funny, because the Post article reads as if this is a decision the Trump White House feels it has the authority to make, which would mean Mitch McConnell is just going to give them the authority to make it.
Mitch McConnell is already talking, so let's just start the liveblog and we'll fill you in on other things as we go.
Here's a video!
12:57: Hello! Chuck Schumer has been making a FIRE floor speech about "WHAT IS THE PRESIDENT TRYING TO HIDE" and "I HE WAS SO INNOCENT YOU'D THINK HE WOULDN'T BE SO CHICKENSHIT ABOUT SENDING HIS PEOPLE OVER TO TESTIFY" and "THESE AREN'T THE GODDAMN MOTHERFUCKING CLINTON RULES YOU LIARS."
Anyway, he vows to do all the motions he has to this afternoon to try to actually create a fair trial. We shall see what endangered Republican senators do. If they vote against a fair trial, FUCK THEM. (With votes! In November!)
1:10: Today's session should have officially started by now, but there are still senators milling around eating burritos and going to the bathroom. Claire McCaskill just said on MSNBC that the Senate is funny because of how nothing happens on time in the Senate, aren't you excited to spend the next several weeks of your life with "Senate"?
Here's a thing! Did you know that Donald Trump has apparently actually won the battle with McConnell over whether to send the biggest fucking idiots in the House over to be on his impeachment team? McConnell was like "ehhhhhhhhh but Jim Jordan is very fucking stupid?" And Donald Trump was like "BEST PEOPLE!"
So these people, who shouldn't be allowed to walk dogs in polite society, will be joining Trump's team:
The team will consist of Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY).
YIKES.
1:19: And we are actually getting started.
Hey, did you hear the House impeachment managers sent White House counsel Pat Cipollone a letter just noting that actually he is a fact witness in this trial and actually it is inappropriate for him to be defending Trump in this trial without disclosing what he knows? That happened.
1:27: McConnell's BS impeachment resolution was just read, and now debate will begin. Pat Cipollone LOVES IT, Adam Schiff hates it. This is because it is 100 percent a cover-up for Donald Trump.
This, by the way, is Cipollone, the guy we've been making fun of for months around here.
1:30: SCHIFF: These proposed rules are horseshit and here is why. The charges in this impeachment are literally the "most serious" ever levied against a president. He tried to force a country to help him cheat in this year's election, and that country is called Ukraine and he put their congressionally appropriated aid for their war against Russia inside his scaly orange A-hole while he did it, which is a crime. Soliciting foreign interference in elections, which Trump also has a habit of COUGH COUGH, is also a fucking crime.
Oh yeah, and of course he obstructed Congress. He's doing it right now. Look at his fucking lawyer over there. And now look what that dumb asshole wrote.
So yes, we need a real trial and real witnesses and fuck Mitch McConnell, Amen.
1:35: Schiff notes from the outset that the evidence they present will not be "seriously contested," because spoiler, Trump has no defense. He did it.
1:37: SCHIFF: What if you were on jury duty and the defense attorney was like "Oh hey I talked to the judge and he says he's going to do collusion with us to get us off, in the sex way"? WOULD THAT BE A TRIAL? HAVE YOU NO DECENCY SIR?
1:44: Schiff continues, saying Americans want a fair trial, and know this isn't going to be one. Notes that the first damn thing they need is alllllllll the documents the Trump White House has so far withheld. Here is a comparison:
1:48: SCHIFF: Hey, did you hear the GAO found Trump's withholding of the Ukraine aid was CRIME? Did you hear about Lev Parnas and all his damn RECEIPTS? Did you hear about all the witnesses who listed out Trump's crimes on TV, and how Gordon Sondland, after he stopped lying, said "everyone was in the loop" on the crime spree?
1:53: SCHIFF: Oh look, here is a clip of Donald Trump, who has never actually invoked privilege, saying a while back that he'd LOVE to have Mick Mulvaney and Mike Pompeo and Rick Perry testify. And they should, because from the evidence we've seen so far (including Mulvaney's confession!) IT LOOKS LIKE THEY WERE ALL IN ON THE CRIME.
1:56: It is important that Schiff is getting all of this on the record right now, from the outset, because one of the GOP's favorite lies right now is that all these witnesses could have been called to the House impeachment inquiry if they were so important, as if we do not remember the long ago history of two months ago, when Donald Trump literally blocked all witnesses and documents from the inquiry.
2:05: Everything Schiff is saying is completely very important, but we do want you to know that McConnell's resolution has been changed. Schiff alluded to this a few minutes ago -- noting that we didn't even see the proposed rules until last night, and then they just fuckin' changed it again! -- but now the 24 hours over two days of arguments from each side thing is ... 24 hours over three days! Also, as per the Washington Post, the evidence will be "automatically admitted" to the Senate trial unless some fuckin' asshole objects.
And who do we have to thank for this, which is a little tiny bit better? Susan Collins, actually!
2:15: SCHIFF: Did you hear what their defense is going to be? Cipollone said it! That Trump's conduct was "perfect"! That trying to force another country to help him cheat in this fall's election is PERFECT!
Also by the way, this story is going to be told lots of places, like books and movies. It's up to you Republican senators to decide whether it's told here.
2:18: Time for Jay Sekulow's response, and ooh, he is already so mad, he sounds like he is going to cry, BAWK BAWK BAWK!
He starts out by saying Adam Schiff did a TREASON PARAPHRASE! and Adam Schiff didn't let Trump have counsel present or question witnesses (in the closed door depositions -- they were of course offered that privilege in the House Judiciary Committee's hearings).
He also says the Mueller Report said NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION, we guess because Jay Sekulow hasn't had time to read the Mueller Report, because we guess it's a 24-hour job doing cover-ups for President Crimey. He is probably very behind on his reading.
Our point is Jay Sekulow is breathing a lot, and if he's already this huffy-puffy BAWK BAWK BAWK ANGRY! he is going to flame out by dinnertime.
PACE YOURSELF, DORK.
2:23: Good lord, Sek is saying some dumb shit about Peter Strzok, this is the high quality of the lawyers willing to defend President Impeached-A-Lot.
Meanwhile, this is a good point from Maddow:
Nancy Pelosi doesn't write checks her ass can't cash. Mitch McConnell does.
2:27: LOL we just realized we typed "Cipollone" a bunch of times because we were typing fast and not looking at the screen. We just assumed it was Pat Cipollone screaming and instead it was Jay Weirdass Sekulow!
Now the temper tantrum makes more sense and we have fixed all our Cipollones and replaced them with Sekulows. We promise to look at the screen more gooder next time.
Anyway, JAY SEKULOW is still whining.
2:29: And now PAT CIPOLLONE is whining and we know that for sure because we looked at the TV and it was his dumb face.
2:30: Oh surprise, Pat Cipollone is lying and whining. He just said Adam Schiff did a TREASON PARAPHRASE and "never told" people it was a "fake."
LET'S GO TO THE TRANSCRIPT, PAT, because this is what Schiff said just before the paraphrase heard around the world that launched a thousand pantshits:
"It reads like a classic organized crime shakedown. Shorn of its rambling character and in not so many words, this is the essence of what the President communicates."
And then he did the TREASON PARAPHRASE.
Look, there is video of it, on the internet!
2:39: CIPOLLONE: Duuuuuurrrrrrrrrrr, Adam Schiff wants documents, ADAM SCHIFF WOULDN'T GIVE DONALD TRUMP DOCUMENTS ON HIS SEXYTIMES WITH THE WHISTLEBLOWER, DURRRRRRRRRRR!
2:40: CIP: dURRRRRRrrrrrRRRR, Democrats want to steal two elections by doing impeachment, which is in Constitution, just because Donald Trump committed a lot of crimes! How dare you take away Donald Trump's ability to lose the popular vote again while foreign countries help him cheat to win in the Electoral College? DURURURURURUURURUURRRrrrrrrrrrR!
2:42: Those arguments are over, Schumer offers an amendment to ask for some things.
Firstly, subpoena Mick Mulvaney NOW, and also all the documents. On everything. The entire Ukraine crime scheme, their attempts to get investigations on the Bidens, their attempts to get investigations into bullshit Russian propaganda conspiracy theories about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election, the military aid hold, records on the trip to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's inauguration and Trump's cancellation of Mike Pence's trip to it, which Lev Parnas alleges was done directly because Trump was mad because they wouldn't announce investigations.
2:49: Somebody's finally done with his nine hours of morning poops, ALLEGEDLY:
Your wish is our command, President Impeached-A-Lot.
2:58: There is a recess right now, so that is happening. Cipollone's argument seems to be some kind of weirdass "First they impeached the president for high crimes and misdemeanors but you said nothing because you were not the president. Then they impeached YOU!"
3:18: And now we go again! Zoe Lofgren will be arguing in favor of Chuck Schumer's amendment. But first Adam Schiff would like to note that Trump's counsel didn't even offer any arguments about the proposed rules they support, all they did was just bitch and moan a lot. They have no defense.
3:20: SCHIFF: Why haven't these idiots actually invoked executive privilege? Because they'd have to say "These are the documents where Trump is guilty, therefore PRIVILEGES!" They don't want to do that.
And why are they now arguing that Dems were so scaaaaaaaared to put impeachment in the courts? Because when they were in the courts, their argument was that the courts have no jurisdiction over impeachment or even any of the other branches.
In short, the president's lawyers are liars.
3:23: SCHIFF: Hey, we don't have to worry about all this subpoena stuff, because John Bolton wants to come and testify! Don't you want to know why he called Trump's crimes a "drug deal"?
Also, lemme just throw some hilarious shade at Alan Dershowitz right now, because he thinks "abuse of power" is not impeachable. Know what Alan Dershowitz is? Not a constitutional lawyer! Know who got panties on? Not him!
3:26: Adam Schiff is not going to say Pat Cipollone just lied to the Senate's face. He will let Cipollone confess to that if he'd like.
3:32: Zoe Lofgren is giving an elegant presentation on the need for documents and witnesses, right now, but the essence of her argument is if you don't want documents and witnesses, you are clearly terrified of what they will show and say about Donald Trump's mindblowing guilt.
3:36: Lofgren notes that in Andrew Johnson's impeachment trial, there was new evidence presented the first day of the Senate trial, they got documents first and there were 40 witnesses called.
3:40: Lofgren has a slide featuring an actual quote from the president of the United States about what he thinks "Constitution" says:
"I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want."
He really thinks that's what it says.
3:46: Here are some of the documents that show Trump's guilt (OR DO THEY? maybe we should find out!) that the White House is withholding. It is a lot of kinds of documents!
