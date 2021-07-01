More Capitol Rioters Arrested: Oath Keepers, Boogaloo And Proud Boys, Oh My!
Given that January 6 was almost six months ago, and that Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last week that so far 500 Capitol rioters had been arrested and charged, you'd think the arrests would be petering out by now. But they're still going pretty darn strong! Wednesday, the DOJ announced or unsealed the arrests of at least 13 Capitol rioters, the most of any day so far. The arrests included members of various extremist groups, including the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, and the first arrest so far of an alleged Boogaloo Boy.
Let's meet some of them, shall we?
George Tenney III from Anderson, South Carolina
DOJ
George Tenney was not a member of any extremist groups, though not for lack of trying. According to a report, he asked "Where and how do I get involved or (be) a part of one of these patriot revolution groups? Like Proud Boys, or any of the other American Patriot militias?" on social media back in December.
It is not known if anyone actually got back to him on that or not, but either way, he is alleged to have helped his fellow rioters through the East Rotunda Doors.
Via The State:
"Tenney sought to help rioters enter the Capitol Building, confronting officers and Capitol employees while doing so," the complaint said. "Video footage captured Tenney confronting federal officers as he sought to open the East Rotunda Doors from the inside to allow rioters to enter, despite police efforts to keep the doors shut and keep the rioters outside."
Tenney then "approached the closed East Rotunda Doors and tried to push open the doors by shoving his body against them," the complaint said.
"As Tenney succeeded in pushing one of the two doors open, J.G., an employee of the House Sergeant at Arms, ran toward Tenney, pushed him aside, and tried to close the door Tenney had opened. .... Tenney then ran to the door again and made physical contact with J.G., appearing to grab him by the shoulder. Their faces close together, the two men (Tenney and the officer) had a heated conversation," the complaint said.
Of course, now that Tenney has been arrested, he is claiming he actually told people to stop damaging property and helped police officers when they fell, because of how he is just a good guy like that.
Mark Grods from Mobile, Alabama
Grods, an Oath Keeper, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and aiding and abetting. So far, 16 other Oath Keepers have been charged in the conspiracy and Grods is the second so far to flip.
Via DOJ:
According to court documents, Grods and others in the conspiracy agreed to plan and participate in an operation to interfere with the certification of the electoral college vote on Jan. 6 by coordinating with others in advance, using websites and social media to recruit other participants, and traveling to Washington, D.C.
According to his plea, Grods joined an invitation-only encrypted Signal group message titled "DC OP: Jan 6 21" and participated in a four-person online meeting titled "SE leaders dc 1/6/21 op call." On Jan. 4, Grods traveled with others to Washington and brought firearms, and eventually provided them to another individual to store in a Virginia hotel.
Zvonimir Jurlina from Bethpage, NY
DOJ
Jurlina, a YouTuber, was arrested yesterday on charges of "Destruction of Property in Special Maritime and Territorial Jurisdiction and Aiding and Abetting as well as Act of Physical Violence on Grounds," after the FBI cleverly identified him through the YouTube videos he posted to an account on which he did not bother to obscure his identity or his home phone number.
Reportedly, Jurlina "kicked or stomped on media equipment, assisted in attempting to light the gear on fire and "incited violent acts" against members of the media. So that's normal.
Gabriel Brown from Bayville, New York
DOJ
Another YouTuber! Not only did Brown make no effort to obscure his identity, but he literally wrote his name on camera, and then destroyed media equipment and uploaded it to his channel with the title "media equipment destruction gabriel brown gb0083." In that video, he justified this by claiming it was punishment for the media not doing their jobs.
BROWN: You know what, the media did not want to do its job so now they fucking can't. We'll do it! We got the cameras. We got the freaking voice. We're going to go out and do it.
According to the affidavit, he said in another video:
BROWN: You stole the Senate from us, you stole the House from us, and now you think you're going to steal the presidency from us? Let me tell you something — you want to take peaceful revolution away from us? Well you better prepare for fucking violent revolution. I don't want violence. I believe in peaceful resolve. But you're making it goddamn impossible for us.
Truly, he was very empowered. And now he's been arrested.
Steven Thurlow from St. Clair Shores, Michigan
DOJ
Thurlow is our Boogaloo Boy. Our 50-year-old Boogaloo Boy. And Army veteran. He was outed as a Capitol rioter after posting the above photo to social media with the caption "Ahh nothing like a new pair of 511's and fresh set of level IV SAPI's in the plate carrier to go 'peacefully protest' with."
Nice!
Michael Perkins from Plant City, Florida
Perkins is accused of beating an officer with a flagpole, a crime for which Assistant US Attorney Patrick Scruggs suggests he will probably end up serving two to three years in prison.
Thomas Robertson from Rocky Mount, Virginia
Robertson, a former police officer, had already been arrested, but had been released on his own recognizance. He was re-arrested yesterday for violating his release conditions "by possessing a loaded M4 rifle and a partially-assembled pipe bomb at his home, and by purchasing an arsenal of 34 firearms online and transporting them in interstate commerce while under felony indictment," which FBI agents found during a legal search.
Like others, Robertson bragged of his actions online, writing, "CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business ... The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us." On another person's post, he commented, "Well.....Fuck you. Being nice, polite, writing letters and sending emails hasn't worked...All thats left is violence and YOU and your 'Friends on the other side of the isle' have pushed Americans into that corner. The picture of Senators cowering on the floor with genuine fear on their faces is the most American thing I have seen in my life. Once....for real....you people ACTUALLY realized who you work for."
It is unclear why he thought writing letters would lead to an election being overturned, but he is now finding out that not only does that not work, but trying to overthrow the government and install Donald Trump as Dictator For Life doesn't work either. If pipe bombs were his next step, it's probably best that he was prevented from taking it.
Again, this guy was a cop and passed whatever psychological tests they give people who want to become cops.
Chase Kevin Allen from Seekonk, Massachusetts
Rather than just fessing up, Allen tried to claim he was only there as a documentary filmmaker, telling WPRI "I just went there to document, and one thing led to another, and the next thing you know, the FBI's at my door." This story, however, fell apart when some of the footage of Allen showed him stomping on equipment belonging to the actual media.
In addition to these men, there were several other arrests, including two more from Florida — Olivia Pollock, and Joshua Doolin of Lakeland — and another from Massachusetts — Noah Bacon of Somerville, whose father is super pissed and told reporters that he is "a proud combat Vet and I do not see January 6th as anything patriotic. I think it's embarrassing."
Which it is.
