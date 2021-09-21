More Indictments Maybe Coming In Manhattan DA's Trump Probe? Don't Threaten Us With A Good Time!
You might be wondering what's going on with all the investigations up there in New York into the Trump family and its associated businesses and hopes and dreams and wishes and prayers. Well maybe you can stop wondering about that, because you know where you are right now? We'll tell you where you are, you know where you are? We'll tell you, you know where? You're in a blog post that has some updates on that.
ONE OF THE UPDATES
This was just the hearing where they were scheduling Weisselberg's Manhattan criminal trial (next summer, as it happens), but Weisselberg's lawyer said something interesting:
"We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming," said Bryan Skarlatos, a lawyer for Mr. Weisselberg, who has been charged with avoiding taxes on more than $1.7 million in perks that prosecutors said should have been reported as income.
Strong reason, eh? Well that's very interesting. That Trump Org idiot exec with the pornstache who is named after the 2-for-1 happy hour early bird special at Red Lobster, Matthew Calamari? We don't know! Is it time to indict somebody named "Trump"? We don't know! Are they going to pull a surprise and just indict Hillary instead? We don't know!
Benen reports that another weird thing was said in that courtroom by the Weisselberg lawyer, something about "documents that were found in co-conspirators' basements that are tax documents," so we are wondering, as Benen is, if that means some people's basements have been ransacked by the FBI lately and we just haven't heard about it. Yet.
THE OTHER UPDATE
The other update is that Marc Mukasey, who was representing Eric Trump in New York Attorney General Letitia James's civil fraud suit against the Trump Organization, has called it quitsies. We have no idea why or what that means or if it's related to literally anything else, but we are just saying it. Eric is still being repped by Alan Futerfas.
Hit that last link if you want more information, but there ain't much there.
THAT SECOND UPDATE WAS BORING
