Nancy Pelosi Is Driving Trump Batsh*t, And She Knows It
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has decided to continue throwing the fuck down with Donald Trump and hitting him where she knows it hurts. And yes, we know there has been a debate raging on the internet over whether Pelosi is fat-shaming Trump, or whether she should do that. We are not here to engage in that debate, merely to report what the speaker of the House is doing and how it is bothering the president. (See? It is possible not to comment on every single thing you see on the internet!)
Trump was asked about Pelosi putting on her best "I'm praying for him" voice and saying Trump is "morbidly obese, they say," as she expressed concern that the president of the United States might be taking an unproven snake oil cure as a prophylactic against the novel coronavirus, especially considering his risk factors.
First, he VERY SENSITIVELY said he "[doesn't] respond to her" and thinks "she's a waste of time."
But then Trump, who doesn't respond to her and thinks she's a waste of time, VERY SENSITIVELY added, "Pelosi is a sick woman, she's got a lot of problems, a lot of mental problems," like somebody who totally doesn't respond to Nancy Pelosi and thinks she is a waste of time. This came after an extended rant about how Tulsi Gabbard and Jill Stein ARE NOT EITHER Russian agents, and Trump knows this because ... because they weren't at the most recent IHOP Russian agent breakfast? We don't fucking know.
So Pelosi's comments obviously did not bother Trump. Obviously. Clearly.
And we can imagine it definitely did not bother Trump when Pelosi again went on the MSNBC Tuesday afternoon and got a glimmer in her eye as she pointedly said the words "weigh a ton" during a discussion of Trump's hydroxybonering. She was talking about his WORDS, which "weigh a ton," and how she just wishes he would realize that.
PELOSI: I didn't know that he would be so sensitive, he's always talking about other people's avoirdupois, their weight, their pounds, so, I really, I don't even want to spend any more time on his distraction because as you see in the last couple of days, so much of the time has been spent on what he said rather than that. I think he should recognize his words WEIGH A TON.
Instead of telling people to put Lysol into their lungs, or taking a medication that has not been approved except under certain circumstances ...
You really need to watch the video, as the actual devil passed through Pelosi's eyes as she said "weigh a ton," and the devil had the biggest grin on his devil face. She knows exactly what she is doing.
Pelosi went on to remind everyone that over 90,000 Americans are confirmed to have died of the novel coronavirus, but that we don't really know the true death count at this point, because our testing regime in America is still shit. Yes, even though Trump is lying and claiming that our testing is awesome and is the only reason our coronavirus case numbers are so high, which means that the US having the highest number of COVID-19 cases (by far) is a "badge of honor."
Yes, Donald Trump really said that. That it's a "badge of honor" that America has the largest coronavirus outbreak in the world.
He's gotta come in first place at something, we guess, and it's not "winning elections without enemy assistance," so sure, people dying in pandemics, he's first place at letting that happen.
Anyway, that is your update on Nancy Pelosi getting under Donald Trump's very thin skin and making him cry, the end.
