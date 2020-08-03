Nevada Legalizes Safe Voting, So Trump Ragetweets GOP Into Another Pointless Lawsuit
He's saying the quiet part out loud again.
President Donald Trump has once again taken to Twitter to admit that his entire reelection strategy rests on making sure Americans can't vote.
In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Pos… https://t.co/5R3OTc5hZq— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1596454645.0
And by "in force," the RNC Chair means a whole 19 people showed up to protest when the legislature met to pass a law making it safe to vote during a pandemic. And while we're on the subject, WTF is a "clubhouse governor?"
On Friday, the Nevada Assembly passed a bill on party lines, 29-12, to send mail-in ballots to every registered voter in the state and keep polling places open for early and in-person voting this November. The legislation also allows for non-family members to collect and deliver completed ballots to county elections supervisors, which the GOP has labeled "ballot harvesting" and is working overtime to convince Americans is rife with fraud. It isn't — the Heritage Foundation found a whopping 107 cases of misuse of third-party ballot collection dating back to 1988.
Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington routinely send every registered voter a mail-in ballot, but Republicans have convinced themselves they can't win if people actually vote. This may or may not be the case, but the GOP certainly accepts it as true and has been shouting from the rooftops about the dangers of mailing ballots to all voters.
In March, Trump objected to Nancy Pelosi's ballot access proposals, telling his pals on Fox's "Wake Up, Grandpa, It's Time To Be Very Afraid!" morning show, "They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again." And just last week he was blarping out nonsense about it again, while suggesting the election would have to be delayed.
With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT E… https://t.co/VcSCg7IPwj— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1596113169.0
Hmmmm, needs citation. Also, fuck off, we're not postponing the election.
On Sunday, the Nevada Senate passed the bill 13-8, again on party lines. Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak has indicated he plans to sign it shortly. You don't need "Schoolhouse Rock" to tell you that's not a "late night coup." It's how a bill becomes a law.
Nevertheless, Sisolak's 2018 GOP opponent, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, tweeted late Friday night that "Gov. Sisolak and the NV Dems called a special session with no public present and inside 24 hours are ramming through mail-in balloting and ballot harvesting. They are massively altering our election 97 days out entirely without the SecState. They are working to steal our election."
Forget the lie about ramming through legislation in 24 hours — yes, the bill was brought to the floor at the last minute, but it passed in three days during a special session in which several bills were under consideration. And forget that multiple reporters live-tweeted the hearing, so it obviously wasn't a secret.
Literally the only person who has ever suggested Nevada was seriously in play this cycle is that dipshit Brad Parscale, which is why no one even bothers to poll the state. Nevada was always purple, but in the past five years, it has elected two Democratic senators, a Democratic governor, flipped both houses of the legislature blue, and voted for Hillary Clinton by a five-point margin. And that was before the coronavirus pandemic.
Democrats don't have to "steal" this election in Nevada, because they were going to win it anyway. The only thing this law accomplishes is to allow Nevada voters to cast their ballots safely, and the GOP can't allow that. Particularly since Laxalt managed to spin the old man up, and now the RNC has to take time away from trying to cobble together a convention, after the old man got spun up and burned their plans to the ground, to file some bullshit lawsuit against the state of Nevada. On what grounds will said lawsuit be filed? Not clear! They'll probably have to come up with something better than "Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation," but it's the GOP, so who the hell even knows.
Follow Liz Dye on Twitter RIGHT HERE!
Please click here to support your Wonkette. And if you're ordering your quarantine goods on Amazon, this is the link to do it.
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.