New Superman Kissed A Boy And He Liked It

Culture Wars
Michael Mora
October 12, 2021 10:58 AM

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 Variant Covers

DC Comics

DC Comics announced on Monday that the current Superman, Jon Kent, is coming out as bisexual in the upcoming Superman: Son of Kal-El #5. The writer of the series, Tom Taylor, shared this tweet:

This announcement isn't surprising to anyone who has been reading the series, written by Taylor and drawn by John Timms, since its debut in July 2021. The series follows 17-year-old Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman and Lois Lane, as he inherits the mantle of Superman from his father after the events of a DC Comics crossover called Future State. Jon has had to grapple with both the legacy of his father and what it means for him to become his own Superman. Due to growing up in the future (comics, amirite?) then coming back and re-establishing himself, Jon has very few friends in this timeline and became close to hacktivist Jay Nakamura. In upcoming issue #5, it seems, Jon and Jay become much closer.

Speaking to IGN, Taylor said,

Over the years in this industry, it probably won't surprise you to hear I've had queer characters and storylines rejected. I felt like I was letting down people I loved every time this happened. But we are in a very different and much more welcome place today than we were ten, or even five years ago. When I was asked if I wanted to write a new Superman with a new #1 for the DC Universe, I knew replacing Clark with another straight white savior could be a real opportunity missed. I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, is coming out.

But what should be a nice announcement of a milestone comics moment has drawn the usual ire from the people who had problems with politics in Captain America comics or Aqualad turned Aquaman Kaldur coming out as gay or Kate Kane/Batwoman being a lesbian in 2006 or the THIRD Robin (Tim Drake) coming out as bisexual. Hell, the title of the book (SON OF SUPERMAN) explicitly outlines this is a NEW Superman and should have stopped their "why are you changing old characters" whinging. But these pop culture tourists never let facts get in the way of their hate.

As usual, Fox News's Laura Ingraham is leading a charge:

Wait until someone explains all the gay subtext in Batman to this Fox News asshole.

Here is GOP Senate candidate Josh Mandel of Ohio:

A loving relationship is not "destroying America" but living up to the promise of freedom and the pursuit of happiness.

There was also Trump-loving lawmaker Wendy Rogers of Arizona doing homophobes' ONE "joke" and misgendering Lois Lane while she's at it:

Thankfully, there are enough good comics fans out there to point out the bigotry for what it is.

Culture wars keep Fox News viewers raving and on-side, and it feels like we'll never be done with them. (There's also a "Gamergate" offshoot called "ComicsGate" to pour hate into and reap some Angry Young Men.) Push back.

#ComicsForAll

Michael Mora

