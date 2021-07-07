Next New York City Mayor To Be Either Cop Or Curtis Sliwa, Not The Two Good Women Or Andrew Yang
After a far shorter time than the expected "rest of 2021," just about all the ballots in the June 22 New York City mayoral primary election have been counted, and the winner of the Democratic nomination is Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, according to projections from CNN and the Associated Press. That means that, barring something hugely unforeseen, which seems highly unlikely in a year as stable as 2021, Adams will probably go on to win in November against Republican nominee
27 Ferrets In A Tracksuit and Beret Curtis Sliwa, the founder of paramilitary group "The Guardian Angels." Adams would be the city's second Black mayor, after David Dinkins, who held office from 1990 to 1993. And for the first time since 2001, the city's mayor won't be a billionaire. Is that even allowed? [Dok, I don't think NYC's current socialist mayor is a billionaire. — Editrix]
This is where I point out that, as a person who lives in Boise Goddamn Idaho, my insights into New York City politics are doubtless every bit as keen and correct as those of a typical New York Times reporter might be on the Boise political scene. But as political culture is becoming more universal, we have no doubt that we can soon come together and write about heavily armed militia dudes taking up too much space on the subway, or "El."
While there are still votes remaining to be counted in the election — New York's first using ranked-choice voting — the projections found, as CNN put it, that the "remaining uncounted ballots won't be enough for any of the other candidates to catch Adams."
Former NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia ran a very close second to Adams in the final round of the vote count, losing by just one percentage point, 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent. Maya Wiley, civil rights activist, former counsel to Mayor Bill De Blasio, and frequent MSNBC commentator, came in third, but in the final round of rankings, the New York Times reports, Garcia picked up a greater share of votes from Wiley than Adams did, but "not quite enough to close the gap."
In a statement, Adams noted that while some votes remain to be counted,
the results are clear: an historic, diverse, five-borough coalition led by working-class New Yorkers has led us to victory in the Democratic primary for Mayor of New York City [...] Now we must focus on winning in November so that we can deliver on the promise of this great city for those who are struggling, who are underserved, and who are committed to a safe, fair, affordable future for all New Yorkers.
Adams, a former NYPD captain, ran on a "law 'n' order but not the racist kind" platform, appealing to a broad range of voters in the city, according to the Times:
Mr. Adams, who cast himself as a blue-collar candidate, led in every borough except Manhattan in the tally of first-choice votes and was the strong favorite among working-class Black and Latino voters. He also demonstrated strength with white voters who held more moderate views, especially, some data suggests, among those voters who did not have college degrees — a coalition that has been likened to the one that propelled President Biden to the Democratic nomination in 2020.
CNN notes that Adams argued he'd be able to bring crime under control while still bringing greater social justice to policing.
[Adams] pointed to a decades-long history of advocating against racism in the NYPD to argue that, despite his support for a dialed-back form of "stop and frisk" and the return of a controversial plainclothes unit, he offered the best option to successfully overhaul the department.
"The police department would run rings around" (the other candidates), Adams told CNN in late May. "They are masters. If you're a good mayor, you're only here for eight years. I've been here for 30-something years in the department. Police departments will wait you out."
That sounds good, although as mayor, Adams himself will only have eight years himself, so perhaps the rhetorical flourish is a bit optimistic. But if he can make NYPD cops less racist, well then that would be great.
We should also point out, as did Stephen the day after the election, the most important result of the NYC primary was already over: No more Andrew Yang, at least not until he shops around for another office to run for.
[CNN / NYT / Photo: 'Krystalb97,' Creative Commons License 4.0]
Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please money us!
Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.