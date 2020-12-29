New York Post Sends Four Letters To Donald Trump: G, T, F And O.
This post is about the editorial page of the New York Post, not the New York Times. We are talking about the Rupert Murdoch-owned organ that was more than willing to publish whatever it smelled in Rudy Giuliani's farts about a Hunter Biden laptop nobody besides (maybe) Rudy has ever seen. And it is DONE with Donald Trump.
It's cute, because the New York Post is a total idiot, and in this front-page editorial writes about things like Trump's "legacy," as if Trump's presidency will ever be remembered as anything besides a stain on recent American history. But its message is clear: Get the fuck out. "Give it up, Mr. President -- for your sake and the nation's." That's the headline. In the print edition, the cover says "STOP THE INSANITY."
Let's read together:
Mr. President, it's time to end this dark charade.
Indeed.
We're one week away from an enormously important moment for the next four years of our country.
On Jan. 5, two runoff races in Georgia will determine which party will control the Senate — whether Joe Biden will have a rubber stamp or a much-needed check on his agenda.
Unfortunately, you're obsessed with the next day, Jan. 6, when Congress will, in a pro forma action, certify the Electoral College vote.
Uh oh, sketti-O, SOMEBODY is realizing Donald Trump's dumbshittery is about to cost Republicans control of the Senate, and SOMEBODY does not like that! Unfortunately, the Post seems not to have gotten the memo that Donald Trump does not give two rotten fucks about the Republican Party if it doesn't personally benefit him.
The editorial gets meaner from there. It notes that Trump's hilarious clown car legal fight has indeed resulted in gains, for Joe Biden. It notes that in Georgia, multiple recounts were done by hand, "which alone debunks the claims of a Venezuelan vote-manipulating Kraken conspiracy." And it just comes out and talks shit about Trump's wackass BFFs:
Sidney Powell is a crazy person. Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason. It is shameful.
Haha, we feel like the words "Michael Flynn" and "treason" go together more and more these days!
We understand, Mr. President, that you're angry that you lost.
We get it, baby. You're upset. You're having a tantrum. Your diaper is full, and your tummy is empty. And your parents never loved you.
The Post then reminds Trump that it is his friend, which endorsed him. He has to think about his legacy. It says Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue can stop Joe Biden from getting rid of all Trump's "accomplishments." Like we said, the Post is a fucking idiot.
But anyway, they are just begging Trump to suddenly become a grownup who cares about something besides himself in the week before the Georgia runoff elections. We don't know if they actually think Trump has the capacity for being a grownup or caring about something outside himself, but it's cute they're saying it.
As for Wonkette, we are still just having fun watching these GOP assholes eat each other's faces.
LOL.
