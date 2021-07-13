Newsmax Guy Talks Evolution And Vaccines: What If Some People Just Need Killing?
Last week, Tucker Carlson treated us all to a rant about how encouraging people to get vaccines was almost definitely the first step towards forced sterilizations and eugenics — and as bizarre a theory as that was, it was at least expected. The Right has long felt that "It's almost eugenics!" is a solid argument against many good things, like not forcing people to give birth against their will or teaching evolution in schools.
This week, we've got Newsmax host Rob Schmitt suggesting that perhaps the real problem with vaccines is maybe people should actually be dying from preventable diseases so they don't pollute the gene pool with their bad "dying from stuff" genes, I guess. This would appear to actually be the kind of pro-eugenics statement that Tucker Carlson wishes we would make.
Newsmax host suggests vaccines are “against nature,” and some diseases are “supposed to wipe out a certain amount o… https://t.co/tK9PkrhesO— Jason Campbell (@Jason Campbell)1626106246.0
He said:
One thing I've always thought, and maybe you can guide me on this because obviously, I'm not a doctor. But I've always thought about vaccines, and I always think about just nature, and the way everything works. And I feel like a vaccination in a weird way is just generally kind of going against nature. I mean, if there is some disease out there … maybe there's just an ebb and flow to life where something's supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people, and that's just kind of the way evolution goes. Vaccines kind of stand in the way of that.
Is this a weird case of The Telephone Game? Like, his understanding of evolution is based on the interpretation of evolution from people who are opposed to evolution? Someone told him that people who believe in evolution were eugenicists and he just went along with that?
Is it just that he came to this conclusion after reading that more BIPOC died of COVID than white people? Seems like the most likely explanation.
Unless — hear me out on this — he's actually a double agent of some kind and he's using reverse psychology to get anti-vaxx people to take the vaccine. I mean, if you really think about it, is there a better way to convince the Newsmax audience to get the vaccine than to tell them that maybe there shouldn't be a vaccine at all and the virus should run its course and kill whomever it kills ... for evolutionary purposes? I am not sure there is. Unless you tell them that those of us on the Left think only we should get the vaccine, on account of how we think we're better than them.
Granted, that is not how vaccines work, but it's hardly as if they know that. What are they going to do? Google? It's not like they look anything else up!
Even if that's not what he's doing (it's probably the racism thing), we might want to consider that this kind of rhetoric might be a better way to get a lot of people on the Right vaccinated than trying to sincerely appeal to their better natures is.
