Nikki Haley Smears Dems Like Common Trump, Will Still Lose SC GOP Primary To Some Marjorie Taylor Greene
Nikki Haley isn't subtle. She's seen which way the wind is blowing, and it's not in the direction of Liz Cheney or anyone else who stands up to the MAGA mob. Haley's a shallow opportunist who believes in little more than her own political advancement. This week, the former South Carolina governor spoke at the Republican Lincoln convention in Iowa, and she sounded like the former governor from Alaska.
HALEY: The days of being nice should be over. That doesn't mean we have to be disrespectful. I wear heels. It's not for a fashion statement. I use it for kicking. But I always kick with a smile. We have to fight for America's promise.
OK, first place, heels are a fashion statement, as they serve no other useful purpose. Maybe they're portable step stools if you're short, but Haley is 5 foot 6. Only the upper cabinet where she stashed her dignity is apparently out of her reach. It's unsettling that a former UN ambassador now defines diplomacy as kicking people in the ass with her Manolo Blahniks, and declaring that she always kicks “with a smile" isn't encouraging. People who attended lynchings often grinned from ear to ear. It's how sociopaths roll.
What's especially insulting is that Haley suggests the “days of being nice should be over," when those days are long since past. Haley's political party refused to accept the results of a free and fair election because a Democrat won, and violent supporters of her former boss, Donald Trump, stormed the US Capitol in January. That's not nice. It's not even superficially polite.
Republicans perversely claim the mantle of Lincoln while flying the freak flag of those who targeted him for death. During his second inaugural address, when the nation was still at war, Lincoln said:
With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation's wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan--to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.
There was no trace of Lincoln's generosity of spirit and moral leadership in Haley's remarks. Thursday, on Twitter, Haley only ramped up the toxic rhetoric. Damn right, she's running.
Haley declared (in English with racist subtitles):
Today's Democrats don't just blame America. They don't even believe in America. And that's why they don't deserve to lead America.
The nice days sure ended quick! Haley's gone full fascist. She's also ignored recent history. It wasn't Democrats who rejected democracy. If you believe in America, you let Americans vote even if you're pretty sure they won't vote for you (rude!). You also applaud to bring Tinkerbell back to life.
Five years ago, when she and fellow South Carolinian Tim Scott endorsed Marco Rubio for president, they all presented themselves as the multicultural children of the Reagan Revolution. Democratic Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan warned his party in 1981 that the GOP had become a “party of ideas." Sure, those ideas were all terrible, but they at least existed. Haley has moved on from criticizing her opponents' ideas to disparaging their patriotism. That's toxic in general, but we should look under the white hood and expose the more sinister argument: “Today's Democrats" include an overwhelming number of minorities.
Black people account for 27 percent of South Carolina's population, and 30 percent of South Carolina voters are registered Democrats. President Joe Biden won 96 percent of those voters. This isn't complex math. Haley can feign color evasiveness but she's a professional politician. She knows there are more Jim Clyburns in her home state than there are Tim Scotts.
So when Haley smears “Democrats," she's tacitly claiming that most minorities don't believe in America or deserve to lead it. It's the new way of saying “the n-word" without saying “the n-word." And she's not just some random Twitter troll. She's setting the stage for marginalizing “Democrats" completely. They aren't “really" Americans, so any election they manage to win is inherently fraudulent.
With malice toward everyone different and charity for none, Haley is ready to kick us in the teeth, but don't worry, her smile will remain intact.
