Nobody In Today's Press Briefing Is Jen Psaki
In fact, they are all other people!
The White House says it's Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, plus OMB Director Shalanda Young, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Cecilia Rouse, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
See? None of them is Jen Psaki. Guessing this probably has something to do with all the COVID going around that group.
Get well soon, everyone!
