North Carolina Cops Share Fantasy Of Killing Black People In Coming Civil War, Get Fired
Three Wilmington, North Carolina, police officers have been fired after being caught on tape having a wildly racist conversation about how they just can't wait to have a big ol' civil war so they can kill Black people with impunity.
Cpl. Jessie Moore and officers Kevin Piner and Brian Gilmore were recorded on video complaining that their department only cared about "kneeling down with the Black folks" and using a bunch of racist and homophobic slurs. Piner later started talking about his plans to buy an assault rifle for the coming "civil war" because of how he can't wait to "slaughter" Black people. The recording was reported to the brass by a sergeant whose job it was to listen to the tapes.
These are the people who have, or had, been charged with protecting the people of Wilmington, North Carolina, 17.9 percent of which is Black. It's unknown exactly how long they've been on the force (though Moore, being a corporal, would have had to have been there for a while, but given the intensity of the discussion, it seems unlikely that this is the first time their racist bullshit has come up.
According to documents released by the police department, a sergeant was conducting a video audit as part of a monthly inspection and was reviewing footage from Piner's car that had been classified as "accidental activation." After the sergeant listened to the conversation and determined comments made by Piner and Moore were "extremely racist," she contacted the department administrator for the camera system.
At the 46-minute mark of the video, Piner and Gilmore began talking from their respective cars, at which time Piner criticized the department, saying its only concern was "kneeling down with the black folks." About 30 minutes later, Piner received a phone call from Moore, according to the investigation, a segment in which Moore referred to a Black female as a "negro." He also referred to the woman by using a racial slur. He repeated the use of the slur in describing a Black magistrate, and Moore used a gay slur to describe the magistrate as well.
Later, according to the investigation, Piner told Moore that he feels a civil war is coming and that he is ready. Piner said he was going to buy a new assault rifle, and soon "we are just going to go out and start slaughtering them (expletive)" Blacks. "I can't wait. God, I can't wait." Moore responded that he wouldn't do that.
Piner then told Moore that he felt a civil war was needed to "wipe them off the (expletive) map. That'll put them back about four or five generations." Moore told Piner he was "crazy," and the recording stopped a short time later.
Naturally, they all claim that they are not racist. Because this is definitely the kind of conversation it would occur to a "not racist" person to have. The officers are blaming their comments on "stress" over the increased scrutiny on law enforcement officers following the murder of George Floyd and the protests thereafter.
That seems fairly unlikely. Stress can cause a lot of issues, but it's not gonna make anyone go from zero to fantasizing about a racist killing spree — and if it does, that is definitely not the kind of person who ought to have a job as a police officer or to ever be near a gun again.
Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams agrees, and to ensure that they never work in law enforcement again, has notified the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission of their behavior.
You know, I hate to disappoint these officers, and all the other people on their side gearing up for another civil war or what have you, but it's just not going to happen. Not just because it's a ridiculous idea, but also because if you just start killing people, that's not a war, that's mass murder. Like, what do they think is going to happen? They're gonna take up arms against us and just kill as many of us as it would take to make their racist bullshit socially acceptable? Are they gonna announce that they're leaving and we beg them to stay because of how charming and pleasant they are ... and then they kill us? Are we, too, supposed to take up arms in hopes of convincing them to stay?
Or is it that they're going to "overthrow the government," except for all of the idiots they voted into the government?
Clearly, they haven't thought this through, and that ... probably makes them more dangerous.
