Not Even Putin Buying BS Hunter Biden Email Rumors He Probably Helped Start
We have known since impeachment (thanks, impeachment!) that Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani have been trolling around in Ukraine for any made-up Russian bullshit they can find on the Bidens, to help Trump steal the 2020 election. And we have been warned by Trump's own intel officials and the GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee that pro-Russian Ukrainians were seeding this Hunter Biden Burisma bullshit. It was supposed to be the October surprise, except for how Trump wasn't sending his best people to Ukraine or to plant the story in the Wall Street Journal, and they bunglefucked all parts of the execution.
Bear in mind, though, that anything that comes from Russian military intelligence comes from Vladimir Putin, so whatever part of this Hunter Biden story is a pure weapons-grade Russian intelligence op, by extension, came from Putin. At the very least, he knew this was going on, and approved of it.
But we guess he's decided to abandon his loser asset in the White House, on account of what a loser his asset is. Reuters reports that Putin has looked at the whole Hunter Biden Burisma situation Trump has been screaming to high heaven about, and he doesn't see what the fuss is about.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that he saw nothing criminal in Hunter Biden's past business ties with Ukraine or Russia, marking out his disagreement with one of Donald Trump's attack lines in the U.S. presidential election.
Putin was responding to comments made by Trump during televised debates with Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 3 election. [...]
"Yes, in Ukraine he (Hunter Biden) had or maybe still has a business, I don't know. It doesn't concern us. It concerns the Americans and the Ukrainians," said Putin.
"But well yes he had at least one company, which he practically headed up, and judging from everything he made good money. I don't see anything criminal about this, at least we don't know anything about this (being criminal)."
Not only that, but Reuters reports that Putin displayed "visible irritation" about weirdass comments Trump has been making about the Bidens and the mayor of Moscow, who we imagine is Putin's very good pal. So there's that.
We have no idea what is going to happen in eight days, but all signs point to a pretty giant Biden win. Hell, we might even know something on election night at this rate.
But let the record show that Vladimir Putin is very suddenly not being very sweet to the man he helped install in the White House, and it sounds like he doesn't want to raise Joe Biden's malarkey-meter. It's almost like he has a feeling he's going to be dealing with a very different American president come January 20.
Womp womp, Donald. Womp womp.
