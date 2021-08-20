Now We Know The Real Reason Elizabeth I Wore White Makeup! Tabs, Fri., Aug. 20, 2021
Why do all these Republican candidates keep (ALLEGEDLY) brandishing guns at their partners, oh right. Anyway, Larry Elder, everybody! (Politico)
Anti-vaxx will be the new Tea Party, it's anyone's guess whether their tiny minority can get it up to take all the offices, since people hate them just because they want to execute people for "mandate." But they're trying in Maine. — Maine Beacon
Oh, and Michigan. (Metro Times)
Wait no, anti-vaxx is the new Proud Boys, who keep beating up reporters while the LAPD watches? Cool cool. — Amanda Marcotte at Salon
I'm not making fun, the man holding up (?) the Capitol yestertoday is really sad. But also I feel like he would absolutely win seventh grade speech club "dramatic interp" HARD.
He has been arrested without incident. Don't worry, Facebook turned off his livestream after "several hours." (Reuters)
Throw the fucking book at this 1/6 bitch. (CNN)
Lol Marcy:
In this post, I want to lay out how a DOJ prosecution of Trump for January 6 would work. I'm not doing this because I'm sure DOJ will prosecute. I'm doing it to make the commentary on the question less insufferably stupid than it currently is.
More Marcy, posing the counterfactual: What if we had unallied with the Saudis, and had to spend our trillion dollar Afghanistan Adventure Fund on solar panels instead?
(Emptywheel)
It never rains in
California Greenland. But it does now! — CNN
Oh god, the 911 failures in Houston when families were slowly dying of carbon monoxide poisoning: "Half of the Family Just Disappeared Overnight." This story is awful. (Pro Publica)
Joe Biden's multiprong attack on hunger. So good, so important. (Dok wrote about the new SNAP formulas yestertoday, here.) This will stick with me, deep sigh:
A decade ago, Walmart executives were talking about how, the evening before monthly benefits would be deposited on SNAP cards, customers would arrive at stores, fill carts with groceries and wait till midnight to check out. "The only reason somebody gets out in the middle of the night and buys baby formula is that they need it, and they've been waiting for it," then-Walmart CEO Bill Simon observed in 2010 during the aftermath of the financial crisis.
— Helaine Olen at Washington Post
Why yes, I am a Gen Xer, but with quadruple the debt of these pikers. I have been living beyond my means :) — Business Insider
