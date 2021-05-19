Eric Trump DESTROYS New York AG's Trump Org Criminal Probe, Just Kidding He Posted A Meme
STOP THE PRESSES: Eric Trump, dumbest of the dumb Trump spawn, was right about a thing!
Your Wonkette has given that sniveling little snot a lot of shit, so let's give credit where credit is due. Back in July of 2020, Li'l Eric refused to testify to New York Attorney General Letitia James out of fear that a civil investigation into the Trump Organization's books was quickly morphing into a criminal inquiry. He even went so far as to invoke the Fifth Amendment, sort of. And he was absolutely right.
"We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature," James's press secretary Fabien Levy announced last night. "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan D.A. We have no additional comment at this time."
Young Eric's ploy to avoid testifying, or at least to postpone it until after the election, failed, but he was certainly correct about which way the wind was blowing. And James joining forces with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who has several years of Trump Organization tax returns and business records, is very bad news for Trumpland. If indeed there is a criminal prosecution of Trump employees — and that is still a very big if! — we're no longer in the universe where the worst that can happen is a fine and an admonition to go to remedial education to learn how to run a charity without defrauding it. Because New York's Martin Act grants the state's AG expansive powers to prosecute fraud in the sale of securities, commodities, and (cue Jaws music) condominiums.
Luckily the Trump family would never tell fibs to pump the sale of their crappy condos!
What's that you're saying? OH, RIGHT.
Let's be clear that we have no idea whether AG James has broadened her investigation into crimes which might involve actual jail time. The original inquiry involved possible bogus appraisals for a conservation easement and $102 million of loan forgiveness which may or may not have been declared as income. Now she's joining forces with Vance and his grand jury looking into whether the Stormy Daniels payoff was laundered through the Trump Organization's books. Will this combination turbocharge the cases and finally take Trump down like Al Capone?
Unclear! But at least we know for sure that Eric Trump is still a goddamn idiot.
Here's how he proved to the Washington Post that his family is the innocentest, most persecutedest bunch of martyrs in history.
Eric Trump, the former president's son and a top official at the Trump Organization, declined to comment Tuesday. Instead, he texted The Washington Post a video montage of speeches made by James, largely from her 2018 campaign, in which James criticized Trump and promised to challenge his policies and investigate his business. In one clip, James described Trump as an "illegitimate president." In another, from James's campaign, she said, "We're going to definitely sue him. . . . He's going to know my name personally."
Oh, boychik, never change!
Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they're not out to get you. And just because they're out to get you doesn't mean you're not guilty.
