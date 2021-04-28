NY Post Reporter On BS Kamala Harris Story Quits, Ushering In New Dawn Of Rightwing Journalistic Integrity
Quick postscript on the story about the big lie Fox News and the rest of the rightwing internet screamers have been harping on the past few days. No, not the cheeseburger thing. The other fake story they've been harping on. The one about how every migrant child who comes to America is gifted with a free copy of Vice President Kamala Harris's children's book (Wonkette cut link), to indoctrinate them into believing that ... Kamala Harris is cool? Kamala Harris cares about them? Something.
Laura Italiano, the reporter who wrote the New York Post story about the care package full of
antifa supplies Vice President's Book -- a story that is once again up, albeit in a modified form that renders the story absolutely pointless — has resigned in protest. This was the last straw! No more Rupert Murdoch lies for this person!
An announcement: Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post.— Laura Italiano (@Laura Italiano)1619559868.0
It's been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid -- a paper filled with repo… https://t.co/pmBkyqsTPn— Laura Italiano (@Laura Italiano)1619561514.0
Italiano wrote that the Harris story was "an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against," so that sounds on-brand for a Rupert Murdoch-owned publication. She could have missed us with the part about New York's "liveliest, wittiest tabloid," though.
Oh well, good for her, we suppose. (Though we haven't seen a specific tweet apologizing to Vice President Harris.) We are sure this will help Murdoch's various operations renew their commitments to accuracy in LOL we are not finishing that sentence. As Scott Lemieux at Lawyers, Guns & Money, one of our very favorite blogs, quipped, "I'm sure that Hunter Biden story no Post reporter was willing to put their byline on will totally hold up, though." Which Hunter Biden story? This Hunter Biden story.
Considering all the people who have been flogging the Kamala Harris Is Doing Dolly Parton's Book Club To Migrant Children And YOU'RE PAYING FOR IT story, you'd imagine there would be lots of corrections pouring forth from their various Twitter accounts. (No you wouldn't, these are Republicans we're talking about.)
As of press time, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel's tweet demanding to know if Harris is "profiting from Biden's border crisis" is still up, and there are no subsequent tweets where she's like DOY DOY DOY DOY DOY and posting .GIFs of herself eating her own foot. Sean Spicer still has a tweet about how the "Vice President's book is in a welcome gift bag for migrants entering the country and the White House refuses to answer how or why it happened," but no update stating that oops, he is a fucking idiot.
GOP Rep. Steve Scalise asked yesterday, "Is Kamala Harris profiting off the border crisis? Americans deserve to know." Has not updated.
GOP Senator Tom Cotton's tweet about how they're "forcing taxpayers to buy Kamala Harris's book to give to those illegal immigrants"? Still up. No correction tweet saying "God, what a lying fucking waste of space I am."
But that's just as of this publishing. We are sure they're just busy crafting their apologies to get them just right.
Just kidding, they're probably figuring out what completely fake cancel culture story they're going to fall for and perpetuate to their moron followers next. Gotta find something to go with the made-up outrages over Joe Biden's cheeseburger confiscation program and the forced public castration of Mr. Potato Head right in the middle of a Dr. Seuss book-burning party or whatever.
You betcha.
