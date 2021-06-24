OAN Host Just Calling For Mass Executions Of Everyone Who Stole Election From Trump
If there's one thing the Right seems to love, it's fantasizing about mass arrests and mass executions of their political enemies. Some pine for the days when Augusto Pinochet threw dissidents out of helicopters. QAnoners don't really care how Democrats, whom they think are secretly involved in Satanic child sex-trafficking rings, are killed so long as they get to watch.
One America News Network's Pearson Sharp, who believes the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, is no exception.
In a particularly vile rant this week, Sharp mused on what might happen to those who perpetrated all the voter fraud and stole the election from poor Donald Trump.
"What are the consequences for traitors who meddled with our sacred democratic process and tried to steal power by taking away the voices of the American people? What happens to them?" he asked. "Well, in the past, America had a very good solution to dealing with such traitors: Execution."
He continued:
SHARP: Treason is considered the highest of all crimes and it is the only crime defined in the US Constitution, which states that anyone is guilty of treason if they support America's enemies. So far there have been numerous indications that foreign governments, including China and Pakistan, meddled in our election to install Joe Biden as president. Any American involved in these efforts, from those who ran the voting machines to the very highest government official, is guilty of treason under U.S. Code 2381, which carries with it a penalty of death.
The US has a wide range of laws covering treason, including sedition, insurrection and even advocating for the overthrow of the government.
Not only did he say this without a hint of irony or self-awareness, but he followed it up with videos of Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters not doing any of those things. You would think he would at least make up some bullshit about how it's fine to do all of those things so long as you are a Republican.
Then he brought up Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, because of course he did.
SHARP: The bottom line is that no one, absolutely no one is above the law, and let this be a warning to anyone who thinks they are. The consequences are clear and those who are responsible will be brought to justice for their role in undermining America's democracy.
Except, again, Republicans, who should definitely be allowed to do all of those things.
As The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reported on Twitter, the video has been circulating among QAnon circles as proof and "hopium" that their long awaited mass arrests are on the horizon.
On the Great Awakening message board, adherents discussed how happy they'd be to paper their walls with pictures of all of the Democrats being executed, and, as usual, fantasized about what it will be like when all their friends and family members who said they were bonkers call them up begging to know what is going on.
Text:
Silo101: I dont know what im more excited for, seeing all of this finally happen, or watching the reactions of all of the people who said it was impossible, or that Trump was puppet, or that "Qanon" is a cult.
Gizzard Puke: Twisting the knife in the doomers, watching my family driven before me and the lamentations of my siblings. - in Arnie voice.
Bernieisacuck: Until it actually happens we remain the crazy ones. It sucks but they have every right to point and laugh when we literally have a "president" who is owned by our enemies and wanted to force vaccines into our fellow countrymen. These traitors deserve it and everyone I know personally feels this way too but until Durham shows up (which let's be honest should be the biggest Q proof when he does show) we're holding our breath.
Nervecellguy: For me it's finally shocking into reality my family, friends and their friends who think Democrats are great, Republicans / Conservatives are racist / misogynist / homophobic / bigoted/ narrow minded / inbred, etc etc etc.... and Orange Man bad / mean / misogynistic / etc etc etc.
I'm hoping this mends fences although I think they're just going to keep their eyes shut.
SCROTUS_2020: I think I'll be overwhelmed with calls from friends and family asking me explain wtf is going on.
User Mary911 postulated that this is the true purpose of Trump's planned statue park.
Maybe that is why President Trump is building a memorial park near Washington DC for statues. Maybe it's going to be for We the People to NEVER FORGET the TRAITORS who tried to overthrow and take away our country and our Freedoms. Maybe each statue will contain the name like Nancy Pelosi, Majority Speaker of the House and what part she played in the election fraud/coup and then her form of execution. That would be a living HISTORY lesson for all our youth to remember never to repeat again.
Well, if there's anything these people love more than mass murder and election conspiracies, it is learning history from statues.
Personally, I would have thought Biden's election would make conservatives flip back to accusing us of planning to round them up and put them in FEMA re-education camps and murder them for loving Jesus and traditional values so much. I'd like to think they've figured out that we find this scenario nowhere near as appealing as they do — or at all, since we are not sociopaths — but they've probably just still really got their hearts too set on "the plan" to go into full victim mode.
