Obama Does Pod Save America, Doesn't Even Admit He Did Obamagate, Which Is The Biggest Crime
Know how Donald Trump always amusingly refers to himself as "your favorite president" on Twitter, because he's so weak in his heart and in his loins that he has to refer to himself that way to keep himself from throwing himself out the window while crying "GOODBYE CRUEL WORLD"?
Well, your ACTUAL favorite president, Barack Barry Bamz Obamagate, went on the Pod Save America podcast this week, and he had quite a lot to say. (They scored this big interview because he used to be their boss, probably.) If you thought his DNC speech was amazing and alarming and up in your face about the stakes of this election, he took it even further on PSA, though his delivery was more fun. This appears to be one of Bamz's first stops as he hits the trail in the last few days before the election to get his boy Joe Biden elected.
Here is the video so you can stop whatever you're doing (UNLESS YOU'RE BUSY VOTING) and watch the whole thing. Below we will share some highlights.
Obama's overall message here was VOTE. To make things better. Even if it's just somewhat better. Gotta move in some direction, and the choices before us are Better or Oh My God So Much Worse. Also grow the fuck up. (Obama didn't say that, but we did.) And also if progressives want more progressive legislation under President Joe Biden, then please don't sit out the 2022 midterms, so you can give President Biden more Democrats and more progressives in Congress, to get shit done.
Here is what he thinks about some other things:
On Foreign Policy:
"Even our enemies expect us to behave like adults on the national stage," said the 44th president, explaining just how much what America does undergirds what the rest of the world does, even for our enemies. Nobody calls Trump's buddies in Moscow when they need help, said Obama, or Trump's on-again, off-again buddies in 'GIIIIIIIIINA.
But what has Trump done to shift that paradigm?
OBAMA: Over the last four years, it's not as if Trump has been all that active internationally. I mean, the truth is he doesn't have the patience and the focus to really substantially change a lot of US foreign policy. What he's done is he's systematically tried to decimate our entire foreign policy infrastructure.
And he's kissed up to dictators a whole lot and let them walk all over him, because he is an idiot susceptible to flattery and gets little boners when he sees raw power.
Obama says Joe Biden will be much better as president, because "he respects people who know history and have expertise." Wonkette would add that he's also not compromised by the Russians, so that's cool.
On OBAMAGATE, Which Is The Biggest Crime, Which Is OBAMAGATE, Which He Totally Did, Because He Liked It:
Is it WEIRD when Trump tweets that you should be INDICTED? That is what the Pod Save guys wanted to know, especially in light of Trump's and Attorney General Bill Barr's various OBAMAGATES! investigations collapsing in a pile of vomit and sadness on the floor of Trump's bathroom.
Obama first said "it's weird" when Republicans just act like Trump's tweets calling for his imprisonment didn't happen. Like come on, you guys. That is not very good sportsmanship!
He added, while still not confessing to doing Obamagate, which is the biggest crime:
OBAMA: The allegations are so absurd that even Republican-controlled committees looking into it have dismissed them. And Attorney General Barr has dismissed them. [...]
One of the central foundation stones of a democracy is the idea that you do not allow the politicization of the criminal justice system, the intelligence system, the military, right? That is stuff that you keep out of politics, because it's too dangerous. [...] You can't have a democracy in which political opponents are subject to this kind of inflammatory language.
I'm not surprised by it, that it continues. I'm disappointed that Republicans who know better have not checked him on this.
He's not surprised by Republicans. He's disappointed. :(
Obama said a big question after the election, IF things go well, is whether Republicans will once again find some sense of norms that you don't breach under any circumstances HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Barry, you are the cutest.
Obama also later said that he thinks we can get back to a point where there are "better angels" even in the Republican Party HAHAHAHAHAHAHA BARRY, so adorable, just want to cuddle with you!
The GOP is no longer an American party. It must never again hold power, anywhere. Period.
On Trump Pushing QAnon Shit/Kremlin Propaganda And Fox News Pushing QAnon Shit/Kremlin Propaganda And Russian Trolls Pushing QAnon Shit/Kremlin Propaganda And Idiot Americans Not Even Needing Russian Help Pushing QAnon Shit/Kremlin Propaganda ...
Obama talked about the constant spewing of bullshit and misinformation that existed long before Donald Trump helped himself to the presidency, but which has gone fuckbonkers ever since:
OBAMA: Trump is a symptom of [misinformation] and an accelerant to it, but he did not create it. [...] When you look at insane conspiracy theories like QAnon seeping into the mainstream of the Republican Party, what that tells you is that there are no more guardrails within that media ecosystem.
As if there ever were any. Obama was correct, though, when he said that even after Trump is long gone, somebody else will "meet that market demand." But is that "what the Republican Party has to be?" Obama says no, but Wonkette says they're probably too far gone.
On Where We Go Next
Remember John Lewis's funeral, where President Obama DID POLITICS and said maybe we should kick the filibuster in the face, since it's just a vestige of the Jim Crow South anyway? Well, he DID IT AGAIN.
He said in a Biden presidency, we're going to have to "change some of these structural impediments to just getting stuff done," specifically saying we need to kill the filibuster and make it "easier for people to vote" and "harder to suppress the vote." And if Republicans don't like it? See above where we noted that the Republican Party is no longer an American party.
And why? Because fuck 'em is why.
(Obama didn't say that, Wonkette said that.)
OPEN THREAD.
