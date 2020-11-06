OK An Actual Friday Election Results Liveblog Because We Wouldn't Wanna Mess With Last One's Perfection
10:40: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger points out there are still military ballots incoming (good thing none of our Georgia-born soldiers are men and women of color), and it's too close to call. He also would like to remind us that there are "complaints in other states of observers not being let in," which is an absolute stupid lie.
Brad Raffensperger can eat my entire asshole.
10:45: You guys wanna see some loser-stank bullshit?
New: Fox News is instructing its talent not to call Joe Biden the "President-elect" when the network calls the race… https://t.co/5VItNmSxV4— Oliver Darcy (@Oliver Darcy)1604673183.0
"'We will report both sides until there is further guidance,' one memo said." Further guidance from whom exactly? Huh!
Who would like a lovely thought from Friend of Wonkette Dan Savage? YOU WOULD? Okay!
Looking forward to @JoeBiden hosting @BarackObama at the White House to unveil Obama's portrait. https://t.co/W2y0nLSt6D— Dan Savage (@Dan Savage)1604675087.0
11:00: Nancy Pelosi is actually shaking with joy and "officially" very pleased. Will bring vid once Rupar posts it.
Oh right, almost forgot our DONATION WIDGET! If the first place you want to be is Wonkette when the monster shitmouth is finally defeated, and you're not already, please give us all the money. ALL OF IT! Or a little bit of the money. #DoWhatYouLike
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.