biden coast guard academy graduation joe biden live us coast guard academy video youtube biden coast guard graduation livestream

Old Handsome President Biden Doing Coast Guard Academy Graduation, WATCH IT LIVE!

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
May 19, 2021 11:02 AM

Hey remember that time Donald Trump forced graduating West Point cadets to watch him limp down a ramp in the first months of the pandemic, just because he needed attention?

President Joe Biden is doing the US Coast Guard Academy graduation this morning. It will be better than that thing we just mentioned.

Watch it live!


Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!

Wonkette is only funded by YOU. Keep it coming, if you are able!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)


Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc