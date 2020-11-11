On One Hand, F*ck Howard Kurtz. On The Other Hand, F*ck Howard Kurtz.
Know who we don't talk about very much at Wonkette? Fox News media idiot Howard Kurtz. And we're not about to start! Suffice it to say that no matter where he's worked — and he's worked a lot of places! — he has always been a dimwit. So he's just like a really good fit at Fox News.
Anyway, Kurtz has written something stupider and more Both-Sides-y about where we find ourselves in our fragile American experiment right now than Chris Cillizza could ever come up with in his wettest wildest dreams.
Did you know that Trump refusing to accept the results of the election and trying to do a coup and declare himself dictator is bad, but #BothSidesDoIt because Whoopi Goldberg said something mean on "The View"?
It's true!
On one side, we have Whoopi Goldberg scolding Trump voters for questioning the election, telling them to "suck it up."
On the other, we have Mike Pompeo dismissing as "ridiculous" a question about the transition, saying: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."
ON THE ONE HAND the actual secretary of State of the United States of America, the person in the government who condemns fake elections in other countries, says there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration, because he's trying to help overturn the clear results of the American election we just had, but ON THE OTHER HAND, Whoopi was bein' hurtful.
On one side, former Obama and DNC spokesman Hari Sevugan seemed to endorse a boycott against former Trump staffers, saying "employers considering them should know there are consequences for hiring anyone who helped Trump attack American values."
On the other, Georgia's two Republican senators (who are facing runoffs) are calling for the resignation of its secretary of state, also a Republican, for saying any fraud did not rise to the level of overturning Biden's narrow win there.
ON THE ONE HAND, the Republican senators from Georgia are calling for the Republican Georgia secretary of state to resign because he, so far, refuses to steal the election for Trump, BUT ON THE OTHER HAND, some Obama guy says maybe prospective employers should be aware of what outgoing Trump staffers did at their last job, which was destroying America, and that is also very hurtful!
On one side, former MSNBC co-host Toure is taunting Trump voters: "I hope the pain and anxiety you feel now is excruciating. You voted against America." By voting for the candidate of their choice?
ON THE ONE HAND, Toure was also additionally being extremely hurtful, but ON THE OTHER HAND ... uh oh, Howard Kurtz is all out of bad things to say about Dear Leader's coup!
Kurtz says it's just not this "left-right sniping," but also mentions that Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, noting that it's pretty silly since Esper "may have just been sent packing 10 weeks before he'd have to leave anyway."
That's right, "may have." Like it's an open question what happens on January 20.
Kurtz types a few more surely very important words before concluding:
I imagine we will see more payback in the weeks to come. You would expect Trump and his supporters to feel badly stung, just as Hillary Clinton voters were four years ago. But I'm surprised that some on the left are also lashing out, despite the fact that their guy won.
Oh well sorry Howard Kurtz is so surprised, but ON THE ONE HAND, the 75-million-and-counting of us who just resoundingly elected Joe Biden after enduring four years of budding authoritarianism from a mentally bereft shitmouth who had help stealing his last election aren't in the mood to play nice, especially as we watch him try to steal another one.
ON THE OTHER HAND, fuck you.
[Fox News]
